A new $1.1 million Mill Road Bridge that connects Conewago Township in Dauphin County with Mount Joy Township in Lancaster County is now open.

The new concrete beam bridge replaces a structurally deficient one that previously spanned Conewago Creek, and the two townships jointly announced its opening on Friday, capping work that began In Augusts 2021.

“This project represents a focused effort by both municipalities to replace this bridge with a structure that fits into this beautiful historic setting,” Supervisor Lisa Heilner from Mount Joy Township was quoted as saying in a news release.

Dillsburg-based Lobar Site Development Corp. managed the construction of the project over eight months, the townships said.