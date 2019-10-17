Almost a decade later, one longtime resident of a quiet North Plum Street neighborhood said charges against Carlos Montalvo-Rivera in the arson and homicide of Olga Sanchez shocked her.

“I never thought it could’ve been him,” resident Milagros Colloymore said.

She lives a few doors down from the home where the couple and their three children lived.

A resident of the neighborhood since 2000, Colloymore was home the day of the fire and while the house was still ablaze. She said Montalvo visited her home distraught, shirtless and barefoot.

“(Montalvo-Rivera) was crying a lot,” she said in Spanish. “He kept saying, ‘How am I going to be without my wife?’”

Colloymore said she never witnessed or heard of any issues with Montalvo and his wife while they were neighbors.

In fact, Colloymore said she always saw them as a tight-knit family, playing festive music from the stoop of their home during the summer months and being respectful neighbors.

But then rumors swirled of Montalvo’s involvement in the fire.

“There were a lot of people that said he did it,” Colloymore said, “but me and some of the other neighbors thought, ‘How could it possibly be him?”