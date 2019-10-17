Olga Sanchez-Reyes died in an arson at 14 N. Plum St., Lancaster, center, early December 6, 2010. Nearly nine years later, police have charged Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, her husband, in connection with the arson and her death. Three children, aged 8 to 13 years old, were inside the home as well.
Milagros Colloymore lives on North Plum Street in Lancaster, two doors down from where Olga Sanchez-Reyes died in a 2010 arson. On Thursday, Colloymore recalled Olga’s husband, Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, coming to her house the day of the fire. She said she never believed rumors that Montalvo-Rivera was the one who lit the fire while his wife and three children were inside, and she was shocked to hear that Montalvo-Rivera was charged with homicide and arson.
Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, 52, was charged with homicide, arson and attempted homicide, along with several other felony and misdemeanor charges, in connection with the fire that killed his wife, Olga Sanchez-Reyes, in their North Plum Street home on December 6, 2010.
FILE PHOTO — Firefighters battle an arson fire at 14 N. Plum St. the morning of Dec. 6, 2010. Olga Sanchez-Reyes died in the blaze, which also injured two children. Police charged Carlos Montalvo-Rivera on Wednesday with homicide, arson and several other felony and misdemeanor offenses.
