Nervous about seeing the dentist? There are ways you can cope

Does going to the dentist make you nervous?

We can discuss methods to help you cope. Researchers know there’s a synergic relationship between oral health and overall wellness. Good oral health can help control and/or lessen the risk associated with heart disease, diabetes, pregnancy, and other conditions. Dentists are often the first health care professionals to recognize and identify a wide variety of diseases, ranging from high blood pressure (hypertension) to oral cancer. Regular dental exams can help detect problems early on and in some cases, prevent them from occurring altogether. Prevention is always better than needing a cure.

"I’ve been to 3 dentists in the past 5 years because I haven’t had a good experience at other places. Bender Dental Group did everything to make me feel comfortable and understand everything during the process. Both me and my daughter go here and will for a long time." – Mike B.

Introducing Dr. Amar Patel as owner of Bender Dental

Dr. Patel joined the practice in 2008 and in 2022 became the owner after Dr. Bender’s retirement. With his 14 years of experience with Bender Dental Group, he is prepared to carry on Dr. Bender’s legacy of excellent patient care.

"Bender Dental has been a wonderful practice for me, they don’t try to push unnecessary treatments or procedures on you. The hygienists are always so nice, and Dr. Patel is great!" – Dawn L.

Dentists do more than fix teeth.

We focus on prevention for you to maintain good oral health affordably and conveniently. We want to initiate an enthusiasm for overall body wellness by way of preserving natural teeth and show our patients how to keep their mouths free from decay and gum disease.

Missing teeth? No worries! We offer a wide variety of options including dentures, partials, implants and more. Our top cosmetic dental treatment includes teeth whitening, dental bondings, dental veneers and more.

With over 35 years of patient care, Bender Dental Group knows that the key to maintaining a smile is personalized care. You can rest assured that your oral health is in good hands. From children to geriatric patients, our goal is to serve your whole family with our services, capabilities, and state of the art dental equipment to treat any dental concerns you may have. We are here for you! Contact us to discuss your personalized treatment plan.

