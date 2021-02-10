The haircut had to mean something, Suzie Holubek recalled thinking.

Before her neighbor Michael Lopatic went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, he had shaggy, shoulder-length hair and a scraggly beard.

But when Holubek saw him across the street on Haskell Drive in Manheim Township a couple days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Lopatic’s hair was short and beard neatly trimmed.

She said she thought to herself: “He knows. He did something and they're looking for him.”

Holubek said she recalled seeing Lopatic removing pro-Trump signs and an anti-abortion sign from his yard a couple days after the Capitol attack. Later, he removed what she said were some of the more offensive bumper stickers from his pickup truck.

She knew he had gone to Washington. He had posted he was going on his Facebook page, which she sometimes looked at.

So it wasn’t exactly a surprise when authorities rolled up in black SUVs around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, blocked off the street and arrested the 57-year-old former enlisted Marine.

The law enforcement presence lasted several hours, said Jeffrey Howell, Holubek’s fiance. He said he saw agents remove boxes from Lopatic’s red brick-and white-sided colonial-style house.

Federal prosecutors charged Lopatic with repeatedly punching a police officer in the head during the Capitol insurrection. They also said he ripped the body camera off another officer and later threw it away in an apparent attempt to get rid of evidence.

Though Lopatic was arrested Feb. 3, details were sealed until recently. He’s being held in federal detention without bail after a judge determined Tuesday that he was dangerous and a flight risk.

Neighbors knew his beliefs, but not him

While Holubek and a couple other neighbors interviewed Monday said they knew what Lopatic believed, they also said they did not know him very well.

His politics were easy to surmise, according to neighbors, given a large, graphic anti-abortion sign posted in yard until recently and the pro-Trump signs.

Lopatic’s white Chevrolet Colorado also broadcast his views. The front novelty plate reads “Straight Pride.” One sticker visible on the truck Wednesday featured an image of Uncle Sam and the words “I want you to speak English.” Another said, “Guns don’t kill people, abortion clinics do,” and another read, “White, straight & conservative / How else can I offend you?”

Joseph Hogan, who’s lived on Haskell for 23 years, said Lopatic moved in across the street several years later. He’s only talked to him a few times, the most recent in-depth conversation being about a year ago when he saw Lopatic with a new hunting dog. They talked about the dog.

Hogan said Lopatic had problems with neighbors. Years ago, he said, Lopatic “sicced the Manheim Township police on me for my cat getting out. Then he never showed up at the hearing,” he said.

“We’re neighbors, but we’re not friends,” said Hogan, who also wasn’t really surprised that Lopatic had been involved in the Jan. 6 attack.

“I feel sad, especially for his children and wife,” Hogan said.

Lopatic has four children.

He did not know Lopatic to have a job.

“You see that stuff in front of his house? That’s his job,” Hogan said, referring to an old gray van with an antique vehicle license that sits in Lopatic’s driveway and, between it and the garage, a tarp covered some items. The van hasn’t moved in years, Hogan said.

No one answered the door Wednesday afternoon when reporters rang the bell and knocked. A man who answered the phone later in the day and identified himself as a family member said, “Unfortunately, I don’t really think we can talk right now.”

The first time Holubek met Lopatic was also the last time she ever willingly talked with him, she said. It was about two and a half years ago. She and her fiance, Jeff Howell, had just moved into their house and she put up a Colorado flag in their front yard. The couple visits the state often and hopes to retire there.

Holubek isn’t sure if Lopatic mistook the flag for a gay pride sign or some sort of signal of liberal political attitudes.

“‘You must be one of those pussy-hat wearing liberals,’” she recalled him telling her. “I was like, my jaw dropped. I just met you and this is the first thing you say to me?”

After that, she figured there was no sense trying to talk with him. He’d still say inappropriate things to her, but she wouldn’t engage him, Holubek said.

Holubek is a phys-ed teacher in the School District of Lancaster. Once, he told her that people from the city were moving into Manheim Township and ruining the schools to the point he had to send one of his children to a private school.

Howell said the couple tried to keep their distance from Lopatic.

Several other neighbors either did not answer their doors Wednesday or said they did not wish to talk. Several of Lopatic’s Facebook friends did not respond to messages seeking comment.

“To be honest, I think people are scared. They’re scared, afraid of this guy,” Holubek said. “People are just nervous that if this guy gets out, he’s going to do harm to them. But our community should know that we have people who have these beliefs living among us.”