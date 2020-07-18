Some Manheim Township residents woke up Saturday morning to find that their yard signs declaring “Black Lives Matter” had been vandalized overnight.

The vandalisms, discovered the day many people learned of the death of civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, were a topic of discussion on the Grandview Heights neighborhood watch Facebook Group Saturday morning.

“They spray-painted at least 10,” Mia Chi said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline Saturday afternoon. “Someone had to have planned it.”

One sign had the word “ALL” scrawled over it in white spray paint. Another had the word “Black” painted over.

Chi, owner of one of the vandalized signs, has lived in the Grandview Heights neighborhood for the past three years, moving there from San Diego, California.

“People are politicizing something that isn’t a political statement,” she said. “It’s a human rights statement.”

Chi said she’s endured racism since childhood, growing up with a white mother and a Chinese father, but the racism she has seen recently has risen to a whole new level.

“I cannot fathom walking out of my door every day in our current social climate as a Black person, feeling like a predator and prey simultaneously,” she said.

The signs upset a lot of people on social media, Chi said.

Cassandra Bryant, a Puerto Rican woman with Black children, who also is in the Facebook group, said she can’t wrap her head around why someone would vandalize the signs.

“It blows my mind that we are where we are right now in this country,” Bryant said. “People don’t get what it means when you say ‘Black lives matter.’ ”

She said a lot of people are confusing the organization with the movement.

The recent movement is distiguishable from the Black Lives Matter organization, founded in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who killed Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black 17-year-old boy, in Florida.

“Why are we having to teach grown people that there’s still racism,” she said. “I’m lost for words.”

Recent town hall

The vandalism comes just a week after a community town hall focused on racism, organized by Adam Hosey, an Asian man who has lived in Manheim Township for six years.

His goal was to bring people a new perspective and show them that racism is still very much alive in Manheim Township, not just America in general.

Six recent Manheim Township High School graduates spoke during the online event, outlining their experience with racism locally over the years.

Hosey said it was well received, but added that the people who likely have problems with saying or hearing “Black lives matter” weren’t there.

“I think that white people, men and straight people need to be comfortable with having conversations about their privilege,” Hosey said.

He said he thinks that, collectively, his community is moving in the right direction. But hearing about the vandalized yard signs and seeing the photos Saturday showed him there’s still more work to be done.

“As a person of color, this is very frustrating,” Hosey said. “I think more is happening now (to open up conversations about racism), but I can’t help but be frustrated at the cost of it.”

Chi filed a police report Saturday afternoon with the Manheim Township police and said she’s encouraged other neighbors to do the same.

If the goal of the vandals was to break down the momentum behind efforts to expose racism in the community, Chi said it will fail.

“I’m going to do more things to shine light on diversity in our neighborhood,” she said.

Bryant said one of her daughters had the idea to finish the job of the vandals and paint the whole sign white, and then write the names of Black people who have died because of racism.

She also added that she’ll be buying more signs.

“I don’t think a few bad seeds will spoil this neighborhood,” Bryant said. “There’s so many good people in this neighborhood.”