Negotiators and officers peacefully resolved a situation that briefly closed down a section of the 400 block of West Lemon Street, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance sometime after 9 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Shortly after police asked the public to stay clear of the area, they said that the situation was peacefully resolved and that the person in question was going to get assistance from professionals.

No charges will be filed, police said.

