When Peter and Kathy Hauser planted a concolor fir at their Neffsville home 27 years ago, it was about 4 feet tall.
The tree, now 33 feet and 3,000 pounds, is standing tall in Penn Square as Lancaster city’s Christmas tree.
Kathy, 61, said they planted the tree because “it smelled good.” But they didn’t anticipate the tree would grow as large as it did. In mid-September, they called Lancaster city officials to offer the tree for the annual Christmas display.
“I think we have a very special tree,” she said. “We’re honored to have it be part of the city.”
Christmas tree arrives in downtown Lancaster city [photos]
This year's Christmas tree in Penn Square was gifted to the city by Peter and Kathy Hauser of Neffsville. The couple planted the concolor fir at their home 27 years ago when it was 4 feet tall and didn't anticipate the tree growing as large as it did.
The tree is 33 feet tall and will welcome folks to town when the annual Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 25.
Tim Martin, an equipment operator at PPL for 40 years, assisted in cutting down the tree and has helped install the trees over the last eight years, will retire in in February. He has been assisted the last six years by Jeremy Herr, who will take the controls next year.
Jim Bowers with the City of Lancaster has been the arborist for the last 20 years and has been with the city 34 years, will also retire next year at the end of January.
The City of Lancaster crew will start to decorate and put lights on the tree this week after the branches start to settle. More than 3,000 lights will adorn the branches when the lighting of the Christmas tree takes place from 5-8pm on the 25th.
The tree was transported to the square on a truck, and it was lifted by a crane onto the ground before being placed in the stand. City workers drilled the tree in place and tied it down.
The tree will be lit during the annual Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25. Kathy said she and her husband hope to attend. The Hausers have three sons: Thomas, 35, Peter, 30, and James, 26.
“We would come down here all the time with our three sons (for the tree lighting),” Kathy said. “It was always a part of the tradition.”
Tim Martin, 64, an equipment operator at PPL who assisted in cutting down the tree, said it was more difficult than usual because it was very close to the Hauser’s house.
“We had to really watch where it was falling,” he said.
Martin was asked to help set up the city’s Christmas tree eight years ago, he said, and has been doing it ever since.
“Some days were a challenge, but when the job was done and everything worked out, it felt great,” Martin said. “We all work together over here.”
Martin is retiring in February from his 40-year career. Martin said he’s looking forward to retirement, including working on renovations in his house.
“The people I’ve been working with are really great,” Martin said. “If it wasn’t for them, it would’ve been a lot harder to get through the last 40 years.”
Joel Henry, the president of Lancaster's Economic Action for Downtown Success, said tree decoration will begin this weekend after the tree’s branches settle. He added that this year’s Christmas tree decorations will include 3,000 more lightbulbs.