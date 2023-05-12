Flowers are a classic way to honor and celebrate someone special. But with the LEADS Adopt-A-Basket program, the flowers can be enjoyed by everyone.

LEADS -- the organization that supports the economic vitality of downtown Lancaster through beautification efforts -- hangs flower baskets from 300 lampposts in downtown Lancaster every spring. For a $90 donation, you can "adopt" one of the baskets. The donation includes a personalized tag honoring your loved one.

The baskets are being hung on Sunday, May 21, and will remain up into October. But, plaques can be added even after baskets are hung.

LEADS relies on private contributions to sustain programs like their holiday wreaths and garlands or the annual spring hanging flower baskets. According to Lancasterleads.org, the annual expenditure for the flower basket program is $30,000. The Adopt-A-Basket donations go toward purchasing the flowers and upkeep. According to the website, the baskets must be watered and fertilized every week which costs an additional $15,000 annually.

Visit lancasterleads.org/adopt-a-basket to participate in the Adopt-A-Basket program.

LEADS is also looking for volunteers to help hang the baskets; those interested should email lancasterleads@gmail.com.