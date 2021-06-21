Over 200 used vehicles will be auctioned off on Tuesday, June 22, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville off of I-81, Exit 80.

Vehicles to be auctioned off include police interceptors, 4WD and AWD vehicles, utility vehicles, alternators, campers and more. Some represented manufacturers include Ford, GMC, Jeep and Chevrolet.

To view the available cars, click here.