2010 Forest RIV Wildcat

A 2010 Forest RIV Wildcat camper that will be auctioned off on June 22

Over 200 used vehicles will be auctioned off on Tuesday, June 22, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville off of I-81, Exit 80.  

Vehicles to be auctioned off include police interceptors, 4WD and AWD vehicles, utility vehicles, alternators, campers and more. Some represented manufacturers include Ford, GMC, Jeep and Chevrolet.  

To view the available cars, click here

The auction will begin at 10 a.m.  

There have been two other auctions this year on Feb. 23 and April 27. Following the auction tomorrow, there will be three more auction opportunities: Aug. 24, Oct. 26 and Dec. 14.  

