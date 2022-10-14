The staff of LNP | LancasterOnline and The Caucus earned nearly two dozen Keystone Press Awards from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association for their coverage of issues with community and statewide impact in 2021.

Competition categories span all sections, including sports, features, crime, breaking news and politics, and they include headline writing, design, photography and videography.

LNP | LancasterOnline competes in PNA’s Division 1, against the highest-circulation news media outlets in Pennsylvania, those with 50,000 or more subscribers. Other news outlets in the division include The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Patriot-News/Pennlive in Harrisburg and The Morning Call in Allentown. The Caucus competes in Division 7, which is for niche publications across all circulations.

The Keystone Media Awards “reinforce excellence by individuals in the news media profession, by recognizing journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities. Further, the Keystone Media Awards stimulate journalists to improve their craft and ultimately improve their community,” according to the association’s website. The awards were handed out last week during a luncheon in Harrisburg.

“We are honored that our team of hard-working journalists have been recognized with 2022 Keystone awards,” said Caroline Muraro, president of LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP | LancasterOnline. "The daily effort of these award recipients exemplifies outstanding journalism that faithfully serves our readers, and we are grateful they are a part of our team.”

Here's a look at the award-winning journalism from LNP|LancasterOnline and The Caucus:

First place

News page design: Abby Rhoad and Diana Abreu

News page design: Angel Luciano (The Caucus)

Feature page design: Chris Emlet

Investigative reporting: Mike Wereschagin, “Gettysburg, Revisited” (The Caucus)

Second place

News page design: Diana Abreu, Abby Rhoad, Chris Emlet

Feature photo: Chris Knight, sunset reflection

Breaking news: Staff, for the Miller homicide case

Sports breaking news: John Walk, “Endline to Endline”

Personality profile: Alex Geli, “A Father’s Day Essay: Becoming a Pandemic Parent”

Enterprise reporting: Brad Bumsted and Russ Walker, “State of Chaos” (The Caucus)

News feature: Sam Janesch and Shaniece Holmes-Brown, “The Problem with Signature Matching” (The Caucus)

Honorable mention

Breaking news: Ty Lohr, Chris Knight, Erik Yabor, Mount Joy home explosion

Ongoing news: Staff, Mount Joy home explosion

Editorial: Suzanne Cassidy

Sports beat reporting: Mike Gross, for Penn State football coverage

Personality profile: Dan Nephin, “A Soldier’s Life (and Death) in Afghanistan”

Breaking news photo: Ty Lohr, Mount Joy home explosion

News event photo: Ty Lohr, “First Hugs”

Personality profile: Sam Janesch, Brad Bumsted, “Which Jake?” (The Caucus)

Documentary: Ty Lohr, “Conestoga River, Flowing Through History”

News video: Ty Lohr, “Returning to Flight 93”

Features video: Tyler Huber, “Legends of Lancaster: 1906 Dynamite Explosion”