Nearly 2,000 PPL customers lost power near Ephrata Thursday morning, according to an outage map on the provider's website.

As of 10:35, the number of affected customers had been reduced to 400.

PPL says the cause of the outage is a downed wire on Old Akron Road due to equipment failure.

A PPL crew is on-site, according to the alert, and estimates power will be restored by 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.