Nearly 2,000 PPL customers lost power near Ephrata Thursday morning, according to an outage map on the provider's website.

As of 10:35, the number of affected customers had been reduced to 400.

PPL says the cause of the outage is a downed wire on Old Akron Road due to equipment failure.

Walmart Superstore, located on East Main Street, was without power for about an hour, but regained power around 11:30 a.m.

Mennonite Central Committee, located on South 12th Street, is currently without power.

Tina Mast Burnett, director of administrative services, said employees were told they could work remotely, as air conditioning and computers are both out.

Burnett said MCC is also hosting orientation for 40 new mission workers at the non-profit's guest houses, which are also without power.

However, Burnett said the power outage isn't a big inconvenience as most of the mission workers have experienced life in foreign countries without air conditioning.

"I'm still hoping it'll come back soon," Burnett said.

A PPL crew is on-site, according to the alert, and estimates power will be restored by 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.