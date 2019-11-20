A truck carrying hundreds of buckets of ProFoam all-purpose joint compound lost part of its load on Millersville Road around noon on Wednesday.
The truck lost control, dumping about 50 to 100 buckets on the road and into neighboring yards, Manor Township police said.
Millersville Road northbound to Columbia Avenue will be shut down for the next three to four hours, according Cpl. Mark Burkholder.
Police said it’s not a PennDOT responsibility and they are currently waiting for a contractor for cleanup.