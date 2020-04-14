Nearly 6.3% of the 828 Lancaster County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday have died, and almost all of them were 60 years old or older.

That’s according to data provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the county coroner's office.

Officials at the state health department said Monday a confirmed total of 828 county residents had been infected with the illness. On Monday night, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said 52 deaths can be attributed to complications from COVID-19. Of those victims, the majority were 60 years old or older.

Health department officials said Monday afternoon the number of deaths in Lancaster County stood at 24. The discrepancy comes from how things are reported to the state vs. how the coroner's office classifies cause of death.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, health officials have warned that elderly people may be especially susceptible to the potentially deadly respiratory virus.

Long-term care facilities

Nearly 7% of the 24,199 Pennsylvanians who tested positive for COVID-19 by Monday morning are residents of long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, according to health department officials. The agency reported 1,688 long-term care facility residents across the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. That number does not include nursing home staff.

Across Pennsylvania there are 697 nursing homes and about 1,200 personal care homes, and COVID-19 had infected residents in 215 of those facilities by Monday, health department Press Secretary Nate Wardle said.

Neither state nor federal regulators require nursing home officials to inform residents of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Wardle said previously.

“But we do expect facilities to take steps to protect the health and safety of residents and share information with those residents,” he said.

There are 32 nursing homes in Lancaster County. And the coronavirus has been confirmed in residents or staff in at least 11 of the homes or related retirement communities, according to information those facilities have chosen to make public.

Since the contagious virus reached the county, there have been more than 100 COVID-19 infections in residents or staff, and more than a dozen related deaths have been reported, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting from nursing homes and retirement communities that have chosen to release that information.

County-specific data not available

State health department officials were not able to provide data specific to Lancaster County, so the exact number of infections and deaths within the nursing home population remains unclear.

“At this time, data is not available at the county or facility level. We are receiving data from a number of different sources and through a number of different methods,” Wardle said.

“We are working to reconcile all of that to try to have more comprehensive information on what is occurring at long-term care facilities,” Wardle continued.

Lancaster County Commissioners' Chairman Josh Parsons said county officials also are unable to provide county-specific numbers related to nursing homes. They, too, rely on figures from the Department of Health.

Still, Parsons said he’s worried about the county’s elderly population.

“We have been concerned since the beginning,” he said. “We have around 100,000 people over 65 years old here and almost more nursing homes/retirement facilities than anywhere else in the state.”