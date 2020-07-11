A federal judge on Friday dismissed nearly every count in a civil rights lawsuit against Solanco School District, its high school football coach and an unidentified Solanco student and his or her parents.

Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. let three counts — one against football coach Anthony Cox and two against one of the student’s parents — proceed in the lawsuit in which two former students allege the district allowed the use of discriminatory and racist language on and around Solanco property, including racial slurs allegedly used by Cox during practice.

The lawsuit, filed in June 2019 and amended five months later by the two former students, who are Black, and their mother in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Allentown, claims the district created a “racially harassing, hostile and discriminatory environment.”

Leeson, however, dismissed every count against the school district and four of the five counts against Cox. The two remaining counts against the unidentified student’s parent remained because the parent was not served an amended complaint and, therefore, did not join motions to dismiss. Both counts related to a racist picture the student posted on social media.

In his opinion, Leeson seemed to empathize with the plaintiffs but ultimately decided they offered insufficient evidence that Solanco was aware of any racist behavior by its employees, and the plaintiffs offered no legal authority to support most of their claims against Cox.

“Although Cox’s alleged conduct is extremely disturbing,” Leeson wrote in his opinion, “it does not allow Plaintiffs to ignore the required elements of each claim brought against him or the other Defendants.”

The amended complaint describes various incidents of alleged “racist conduct” experienced by the plaintiffs, including the use of racial slurs, the display of Confederate flags and the racist photo posted to social media.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It also alleges Cox used a racial slur during a 2015 football practice, prompting Black members of the team to walk off the field.

The one remaining count against Cox states the defendant denied plaintiffs equal protection under the law in violation of the 14th Amendment by depriving the students’ rights with his alleged racist behavior as football coach.

For that, the defendants seek more than $150,000 from the defendants, plus punitive damages, attorney’s fees, costs and an order directing the defendants to take part in a remedial program focused on facial hostility, the amended complaint states.

Attorneys for both the plaintiffs and defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Plaintiffs have 20 days to submit an amended complaint, the judge’s order states.