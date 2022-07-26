Nearly 70 people from Pennsylvania have been charged so far related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Here they are, along with their case status.

• ALAM, Zachary Jordan, 30, of Centerville, Virginia, but arrested Jan. 30, 2021, near Adamstown. Charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, unlawful entry on a restricted building and violent entry and related offenses. Detained pending trial.

• ARCHER, Melanie, of Shaler, charged with illegally entering the Capitol. Case pending.

• AUNGST, Mark Roderick, 47, of South Williamsport, died July 20, 2022, by suicide, multiple news outlets reporte. He pleaded guilty on June 27, 2022, to entering the Capitol and was scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.

• BANCROFT, Dawn, 60, of Doylestown, pleaded guilty Sept. 21, 2021, to entering the Capitol and was sentenced July 21, 2022, to 60 days incarceration, three years of probation, 100 hours community service and $500 restitution. Bancroft, who sent a video to a friend saying “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain, but we didn’t find her,’” won a spot as a Bucks County Republican party committee person in May’s primary election, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

• BAUER, Pauline, of Kane, is accused of entering the Capitol and disorderly or disruptive conduct and remains incarcerated since last September, when she was incarcerated after failing to comply with release conditions. Prosecutors say she called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be hanged. Case pending.

• BINGERT, Craig Michael, of Slatington, turned himself in to police. He is accused of pushing a barricade into police.

• BLAUSER Jr., William, of Ludlow, pleaded guilty Nov. 15, 2021, to illegally entering the Capitol and was fined $500 Feb. 3, 2022, and ordered to pay $500 restitution.

• BONENBERGER, Jordan, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty Oct. 7, 2021, to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and was sentenced March 9, 2022, to 90 days incarceration, one year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

• BOZELL IV, Leo Brent, of Palmyra, accused of illegally entering the Capitol, destruction of property. Remains free on recognizance.

• BRONSBURG, Tammy A. (aka, Tammy Butry), Williamsport, pleaded guilty June 27, 2022, to illegally entering the Capitol. Sentencing scheduled for Sept. 27.

• BROWN, Terry, Myerstown, pleaded guilty Sept. 10, 2021, to entering the Capitol and was sentenced Dec. 21, 2021, to 36 months probation, with the first month on home detention, $500 restitution, and 60 hours community service.

• BYERLY, Alan William, 55, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to two charges for assaulting police and striking a journalist on Monday, July 25, 2022. Sentencing scheduled Oct. 21.

• CLARK, Christy, Lewistown, pleaded guilty May 31, 2022, to illegally entering the Capitol. Awaiting sentencing.

• CLARK, Matthew, of Lewistown, pleaded guilty June 17, 2022, to illegally entering the Capitol. Awaiting sentencing.

• DICKINSON, Michael James, of Philadelphia, charged with assaulting police, illegally being on restricted grounds and related charges. Awaiting trial.

• EDWARDS, Gary, of Churchville, pleaded guilty Sept. 27, 2021, to illegally entering the Capitol. Sentenced to one year probation, 200 hours of community service, a $2,500 fine and $500 restitution.

• FISCHER, Joseph W., of Jonestown, charged with assaulting police, illegally being on restricted grounds and related charges. Awaiting trial.

• FOX, Samuel Christopher, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty April 22, 2022, to illegally entering the Capitol. Sentenced to three years probation, including 60 days home detention, $2,500 fine and $500 restitution.

• GENCO, Raechel, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty June 28 to illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds. Awaiting sentencing.

• Giddings, Isaiah, of Philadelphia, is identified as a Proud Boy who illegally entered restricted buildings or grounds. Awaiting trial.

• GRAYSON, Kenneth, of Bridgeville, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and related offenses. Awaiting trial.

• GUNDERSEN, Brian, of State College, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and related offenses. Awaiting trial.

• HEALION,Brian, of Philadelphia, is identified as a Proud Boy who illegally entered restricted buildings or grounds. Awaiting trial.

• HEINL, Jennifer, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty Nov. 21, 2021, to illegally entering the Capitol. Sentenced June 8, 2022, to two years of probation, including 14 days of intermittent incarceration, 50 hours of community service, $500 restitution.

• HOWELL, Annie, of Swoyersville, pleaded guilty Dec. 2, 2021, to illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and related offenses. Sentenced March 2, 2022, to 36 months of probation, including 60 days of intermittent incarceration, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

• KORTE, Brian, of York Haven, a Free PA member, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and related offenses. Awaiting trial.

• KOSTOLSKY, Jackson, of Allentown, pleaded guilty Sept. 28, 2021, to illegally entering the Capitol. Sentenced Jan. 11, 2022, to three years of probation, including 30 days of home detention and $500 restitution.

• LAZAR, Samuel, 36, of Ephrata, arrested July 26, 2021, charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds using a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings and civil disorder. Detained pending trial.

• LEE, Deborah, of Olyphant, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and related offenses. Awaiting trial.

• LOPATIC, Michael, 58, Manheim Township, arrested Feb. 3, 2021, and charged with repeatedly punching a police officer in the head outside the Capitol during the riot and ripping the body camera off a second officer and later throwing it away. Died July 3, 2022.

• LUCARD, Carson, of Norristown, pleaded guilty March 25, 2022, to illegally entering the Capitol and was sentenced June 24 to three years of probation, with 21 days intermittent confinement, 60 days of home detention and $500 restitution.

• MAIMONE, Debra J., of New Castle, charged with illegally entering the Capitol and theft. Awaiting trial.

• MCALANIS, Edward, McAlanis, of East Cocalico Township, pleaded guilty Nov. 22, 2021, to one count of parading — essentially, illegally being in the Capitol. He was sentenced Feb. 15, 2022, to two years of probation, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.

• MICHETTI, Richard, of Ridley Park, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding. Awaiting sentencing.

• MINK, Jorden Robert, of McKees Rocks, charged with unlawful entry of restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, destruction of property valued at more than $1,000 and related offenses. Detained pending trial.

• MOAT, Anthony Richard, of Philadelphia, charged with entering restricted buildings or grounds. Awaiting trial.

• MORSS, Robert, of Glenshaw, charged with assaulting police, robbery and related offenses. Detained pending trial.

• MYERS, Rachel, of Philadelphia, charged with entering restricted buildings or grounds. Awaiting trial.

• NEEFE, Marshall, of Newville, pleaded guilty May 3 to assaulting police and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. Awaiting sentencing. Said he had been a QAnon supporter at his plea, but no longer believes them, according to reports.

• NESTER, Lynnwood, of Dillsburg, a Free PA member, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and related offenses. Awaiting trial.

• O'BRIEN, Kelly, Allentown, pleaded guilty Jan 5, 2022, to entering a restricted building or grounds. Sentenced April 6, 2022, to 90 days incarceration, 12 months of supervised release, $500 restitution and a $1,000 fine.

• PERRETTA, Nicholas J., of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty Sept. 15, 2021, to entering a restricted building or grounds. Sentenced Jan. 1, 2022, to 30 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

• PETERSON, Russell James, of Rochester, pleaded guilty Sept. 8, 2021, to illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds. Sentencing scheduled for Dec. 12.

• POWELL, Rachel Marie, Sandy Lake, pleaded guilty Nov. 22, 2021, to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Sentenced Feb. 7, 2022, to 12 months of probation, including 60 hours of community service, $742 fine and $500 restitution.

• RAHM III, James Douglas, of Philadelphia, is charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and related charges. Awaiting trial.

• REHL, Zachary, of Philadelphia, leader of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, charged with seditious conspiracy — one of the most serious and rarely-charged offenses — illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and related charges.

• RICHARDSON, Howard, of King of Prussia, pleaded guilty April 27, 2022, to assaulting police with a dangerous weapon — a Trump flag. Awaiting sentencing.

• RIDGE IV, Leonard Pearson, Feasterville/Trevose, pleaded guilty Oct. 1, 2021, to illegally entering restricted buildings. Sentenced Jan. 4, 2022, to 14 days of incarceration, one year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, $1,000 fine and $500 restitution.

• RODRIGUEZ, Samuel Fontanez, of Allentown, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings and related charges. Awaiting trial.

• RUSYN, Michael Joseph, of Scranton, pleaded guilty Sept. 13, 2021, to illegally entering restricted buildings and related charges. Awaiting trial. Sentenced Jan. 11, 2022, to 24 months of probation, including 60 days of home confinement, $2,000 fine and $500 restitution.

• SAMSEL, Ryan, of Bristol, charged with assaulting a federal agent engaged in official duties, obstruction and related charges. Held pending trial.

• SANFORD, Robert, Aston, charged with assaulting police with dangerous weapon, illegal entry and related offenses. Awaiting trial.

• SANTOS-SMITH, Diana, Fort Washington, pleaded guilty Sept. 28, 2021 to illegally entering the Capitol. Sentenced July 21, 2022, to 20 days incarceration, three years of probation, 100 hours community service and $500 restitution.

• SHIVELY, Barton Wade, of Harrisburg, charged with assaulting police, illegal entry and related charges. Awaiting trial.

• SIZER, Julia Jeanette, of Ellwood City, pleaded guilty Nov. 4, 2021, to illegally entering the Capitol. Sentenced Feb. 1, 2022, to one year of probation, a $2,000 fine and $500 restitution.

• SMITH, Charles Bradford, of Shippensburg, assaulting police and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. Awaiting sentencing.

• SPIGELMYER, Paul Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building Pleaded guilty 6/28/22.

• STENZ, Brian E., of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty Nov. 12, 2021, to illegally entering the Capitol. Sentenced Feb. 17, 2022, to three years of probation, including 14 consecutive days of incarceration and two months of home detention, $2,500 fine and $500 restitution.

• VOGEL, Philip C., New Castle, charged with theft of property, illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and disorderly conduct. Awaiting trial.

• VOROUS, Jeremy, of Venango, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds, obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct. Awaiting trial.

• VUKICH, Mitchell Paul, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty Jan. 20, 2022, to illegally entering a restricted building or grounds. Sentenced April 29, 2022, to three years of probation, including. 42 days of intermittent confinement, three months of home detention, $2,000 fine and $500 restitution.

• WEYER, Sandra Suzanne, of Mechanicsburg, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds, obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct. Awaiting trial.

• WICKERSHAM, Gary, of West Chester, pleaded guilty Oct. 15, 2021, to illegally entering a restricted building or grounds. Sentenced Dec. 12, 2021, to three years of probation, including three months of home detention, $2,000 fine and $500 restitution.

• WILLIAMS, Riley June, of Harrisburg, charged with illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds and disorderly conduct. Awaiting trial.

• WRIGLEY, Andrew, of Jim Thorpe, pleaded guilty Sept. 8, 2021, to illegally entering restricted buildings or grounds. Sentence Dec. 2, 2021, to 18 months probation, $2,000 fine, and $500 restitution.