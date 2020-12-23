After nearly a week of declines in COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, the county reported a jump of nearly 500 cases in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County reported 469 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 25,562, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state reported 9,605 new cases, bringing the state's total to 581,156 positive cases of COVID-19.

The state also reported 230 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In total, 14,442 people in Pennsylvania have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 19 COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total to 680 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has not given an updated death count for the county as of 11:40 a.m.. The death count remains at 656 to date.

So far, 3,181,266 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.