Lancaster County is receiving an additional $6.2 million in rent relief funds which struggling renters can take advantage of until September 2025.

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year to provide economic relief to families and workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, nearly $55 million in rental assistance funds has been made available to Lancaster County. Those in need of assistance can visit lancasterhelp.rent for information on how to apply.

A total of 4,388 renters have applied for assistance since county government and the Lancaster County Housing Authority began a program to disperse the funds in March of this year. According to documentation from the housing authority, 1,165 applicants have been approved as of Sept. 21 and a total of $7.2 million has been paid out to renters.

Another 1,737 applications are under review. Lack of documentation continues to be the leading cause for renters not receiving payments. Some 1,356 applications having been submitted without documentation.

Justin Eby, the authority’s executive director, said the authority has been holding in-person “community days” to help renters with the application process. Another will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata.

Additionally, community groups all around the county are offering weekday assistance with the application process. A list of locations and times can be found at lancasterhelp.rent.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions, allowing them to proceed in Lancaster County and across the nation.

Eby said the authority has been monitoring eviction proceedings and providing the courts with data on households that have enrolled in its program and are making efforts to settle back rent that is owed.

Russ Glass, deputy court administrator for Lancaster County, said that since the moratorium ended three weeks ago, there have been 157 new filings. That is significantly lower as compared with the same three weeks in 2019, when there were 252 filings.

“I think it’s a good sign that the assistance that’s out there people are taking advantage of,” he said. “Hopefully that trend continues.”