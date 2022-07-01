The outages came after heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled through the county earlier in the afternoon. Lancaster County Wide Communications indicates there are several reports of wires down and storm damage investigations.
Storm damage
Marie Dermo was in her home in the 400 block of Herr Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday afternoon as a storm passed through the area.
Dermo heard what she thought was thunder, and felt like an earthquake, as her house shook. The power went off briefly, and then came back on. As the storm surrounded her home, she told her children to move away from windows and put them in the hallway. Dermo didn’t realize until she got a call from Ron Roma, who lives across the street, that a tree had fallen into her house.
A large tree also fell in Roma’s back yard, and a neighboring home on Kready Avenue.
Parts of a large tree fell and damaged a home on North Prince Street at Cottage Avenue in Millersville Borough during the storm.
Firefighters responded to a call after a tree fell onto a home on Plymouth Road in Manor Township. That tree also brought down utility wires. There were other reports of tree branches down on roadways in Manor and Lancaster Townships, and traffic lights were out on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township after the storm, according to Lancaster County Wide Communication reports.
Storm Damage July 1 2022
Firefighters investigate damage after a tree fell onto a house on Plymouth Road at Hawthorne Drive in Manor Township Friday, July 1, 2022.
A Millersville Borough police officer looks over damage to a home on North Prince Street at Cottage Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday, July 1, 2022. The home was damaged after parts of a large tree came down during a thunderstorm Friday afternoon.
Firefighters investigate damage after a tree fell onto a house on Plymouth Road at Hawthorne Drive in Manor Township Friday, July 1, 2022.
Storm Damage July 1 2022
Part of a large tree that came down during a thunderstorm, damaged a home at the intersection of Cottage Avenue and North Prince Street in Millersville Borough Friday, July 1, 2022.
Storm Damage 7/1/22
A tree fell on a residence on Plymouth Road at Hawthorne Drive in Manor Township on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Storm Damage 7/1/22
A tree fell on a residence on Plymouth Road at Hawthorne Drive in Manor Township on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Storm Damage July 1 2022
A fallen tree branch blocks part of the 1200 block of Maple Avenue in Lancaster Township Friday, July 1, 2022.
Storm Damage July 1 2022
A house was damaged at the intersection of Plymouth Road and Hawthorne Drive in Manor Township Friday, July 1, 2022. The tree fell onto the house during a thuderstorm around 3:00 Friday afternoon.
Storm Damage July 1 2022
A fallen tree damaged a home on Herr Avenue near Kready Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday, July 1, 2022.
Storm Damage July 1 2022
Ron Roma looks at a tree that fell in the back yard of his home on Kready Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday, July 1, 2022.
Storm Damage July 1 2022
A Millersville Borough police officer looks over damage to a home on North Prince Street at Cottage Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday, July 1, 2022. The home was damaged after parts of a large tree came down during a thunderstorm Friday afternoon.
Storm Damage July 1 2022
Large trees were brought down by high wind from a thunderstorm behind homes on Kready Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday, July 1, 2022.