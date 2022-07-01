UPDATE: As of 8 a.m., 392 PPL customers are still without power.

More than 10,000 PPL customers in Lancaster County are without power as of 4 p.m. Friday.

PPL's outage map shows outages throughout the county, with the highest number reported in Lancaster city.

To see PPL's outage map, click here.

The outages came after heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled through the county earlier in the afternoon. Lancaster County Wide Communications indicates there are several reports of wires down and storm damage investigations.

Storm damage

Marie Dermo was in her home in the 400 block of Herr Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday afternoon as a storm passed through the area.

Dermo heard what she thought was thunder, and felt like an earthquake, as her house shook. The power went off briefly, and then came back on. As the storm surrounded her home, she told her children to move away from windows and put them in the hallway. Dermo didn’t realize until she got a call from Ron Roma, who lives across the street, that a tree had fallen into her house.

A large tree also fell in Roma’s back yard, and a neighboring home on Kready Avenue.

Parts of a large tree fell and damaged a home on North Prince Street at Cottage Avenue in Millersville Borough during the storm.

Firefighters responded to a call after a tree fell onto a home on Plymouth Road in Manor Township. That tree also brought down utility wires. There were other reports of tree branches down on roadways in Manor and Lancaster Townships, and traffic lights were out on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township after the storm, according to Lancaster County Wide Communication reports.