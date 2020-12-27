Another 170 people in Lancaster County have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county's overall case total now stands at 26,727.

Pennsylvania reported an additional 4,884 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 610,025. The state also reported an additional 292 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state's death county to 15,010, according to the Department of Health.

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Lancaster County in the last 24 hours by the Department of Health. The county's death count as reported by the state stands at 700.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter Saturday that the death county was 674. Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 677 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 3,221,108 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

