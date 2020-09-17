F&M students

This is a view of Old Main on the Franklin & Marshall College Campus Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Nearly two dozen Franklin & Marshall College students are in quarantine and awaiting test results for COVID-19, the college's latest virus data shows.

In its weekly update published online Tuesday evening, F&M revealed it has four active student case of COVID-19, all of whom are isolating off-campus. One faculty or staff member has also tested positive.

An additional 23 students are at-risk and in quarantine as they await test results. Twenty-one of the 23 students in quarantine are on campus.

In total, 10 students have tested positive for COVID-19 this fall. However, two of those were false positive. That's out of 1,484 students in-residence or commuting to campus.

A few miles away at Millersville University, the county's largest college with about 7,700 students, there are 17 total active cases — 15 students and two faculty or staff members, data updated Tuesday evening shows. All 15 students who tested positive are isolating off-campus.

Millersville has had 34 cumulative cases since Aug. 12.

At Elizabethtown College, in the northwestern part of the county, there are no active cases of COVID-19; however, six students are in quarantine, according to data published Monday. The college's data collection states it has tested 328 students since Sept. 4 and 448 employees since Aug. 14.

Lancaster Bible College, meanwhile, has two active COVID-19 cases — one student and one staff member, the college's website, last updated Tuesday, states. Lancaster Bible has a total campus population of 1,446 students and employees.

