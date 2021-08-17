When: Warwick school board meeting, Aug. 17

What: Nearly 150 parents filled the Warwick Middle School auditorium to continue discussion on whether or not children in the Warwick School District should be masked when the 2021-22 school year begins on Aug. 31. Other community members logged on to watch the meeting’s livestream. The meeting had been moved to the auditorium after the July 20 school board meeting was filled to capacity with nearly 80 people, most of who opposed the school district applying for ESSERS funds and possibly initiating mask mandates, social distancing, and vaccines.

Current situation: At its July 20 meeting and again at the Aug. 17 meeting, the district reported that masks would be optional for all students and staff. This aspect of the district’s health and safety plan has not changed. The board voted 7-2 that the plan still stands and that masks will be optional, unless new mandates are issued that require them. Parents seemed to lean more toward not having students required to wear masks. Several others spoke out in favor of children wearing masks based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics, and LG Health guidance. School buses will be requiring masks as the school year begins due to CDC regulations impacting public transportation.

Comments from a mask-optional speakers: Nancy Fisher said that parents should be allowed to choose what is best for their children.

“Masks should not be mandated and what is safe and what is best. Allow us to choose that.”

Courtney Dietrich said that she is the mother of five precious babies. She said adults have a choice about wearing masks or vaccinations, but children do not.

“Children are virtually untouched by this virus,” said Dietrich.

Comment from a pro-mask speakers: Stephanie Campbell, a nurse who works at a local retirement home, asked the board to do what is best for the children by requiring masks.

Dr. Sara Bowen, a Lancaster pediatrician and parent of a third-grade student, strongly urged that the school district require masks for students.

“This virus is spreading like wildfire,” said Bowen. “I implore you to follow the advice of the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, of which I am a member.”

Quote from superintendent: “It is my opinion we should begin the school year with full mitigation,” said April Hershey, noting that she hopes to keep children safe as was done last year. The school district will review data provided to schools through students, parents, local medical providers, Lancaster General Hospital, the state health department, the state education department and the Council for Disease Control to create guidance and plans for the schools.