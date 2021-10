Nearly 1,000 PPL customers in Lancaster County are without power Tuesday morning due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse, according to PPL.

The power outage is reported along the Route 222 corridor just north of Lancaster City, according to the PPL Outage Center. The outage is currently affecting 989 customers.

Repairs are expected to be finished by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Outages can be reported to PPL on its Outage Center website.