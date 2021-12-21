Nearly 100 people had to evacuate after a report of a gas leak at Lancaster General Health Urgent Care in Lititz, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Officers and firefighters responded to the building around 8:22 a.m., police said. Several people inside could smell gas and told police they "may be experiencing symptoms related to exposure."

UGI and police and fire officials determined a faulty heating unit on the roof of the facility was the cause of the problem, according to police.

Maintenance workers will have the issue fixed by 10:30 a.m., police said.