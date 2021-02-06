While the state is tasked with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reports daily the number of vaccinated Pennsylvanians, health department officials do not know by county how many long-term care residents have been inoculated.

That’s because the federal government has oversight of vaccinations at long-term care facilities through its pharmacy partnership with CVS and Walgreens. Both pharmacies provide only statewide vaccination tallies.

Roughly 23% of more than 850,000 Pennsylvanians who have received at least one dose as of Feb. 3, are staff and residents of long-term care facilities, state data shows.

In Lancaster County, residents of long-term care facilities represent 68% of COVID-19 fatalities, according to coroner report provided on Jan. 21.

About 5,800 Lancastrians live in these congregate settings. It’s unknown how many have been vaccinated.

The state does not have a vaccination breakdown in long-term care facilities by county, Barry Ciccocioppo, a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman, told LNP | LancasterOnline.

The roughly 109,000 Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities have borne the brunt of the novel coronavirus. While they account for about 7% of the state’s infections, long-term care residents represent 53% of the deaths.

It’s for this reason residents in long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, have been prioritized in the vaccine rollout.

Pennsylvania hospitals started receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14, 2020, and began vaccinating seniors in congregate settings two weeks later.

Vaccination data does not include federal facilities or Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction.