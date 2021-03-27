Lancaster County saw near-record high March temperatures on Friday, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

A high of 79 degrees was recorded at 1 p.m.at the Lancaster County Airport, according to Charles Ross, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Weather records in Lancaster County are incomplete, though the all-time high in nearby Middletown was 80 degrees, set in 1921, Ross said. Friday saw temperatures reach 77 degrees in Middletown – unseasonably warm, but not out of the ordinary.

“It wasn’t unprecedented, but it was definitely on the warmer side,” Ross said.

Temperatures fell in the afternoon to about 70 degrees by 5 p.m., he said.

Temperatures in March typically hover around the mid-50s, with an average temperature of 54 degrees, according to National Weather Service records. Record highs throughout the month are typically in the low-80s.

Friday also saw strong winds in Lancaster County, generally hovering around 30 mph throughout the day, Ross said. A peak gust of 47 mph was measured at the Lancaster County Airport at 1 p.m. – the same time the warmest temperature of the day was recorded.

“It was not only very warm, it was very windy at the same time,” Ross said.

Temperatures should hover in the mid- to high-60s throughout the weekend, with a high of 70 degrees on Saturday, Ross said. A brief dip into the mid-50s on Monday will be followed by temperatures in the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The county will experience a much cooler weather pattern on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures dropping into the low- to mid-40s, Ross said.

“Nothing like what we had yesterday,” Ross said. “That’s probably not coming for a little while again.”