A second man has been arrested for the Lancaster city robbery and assault of a rideshare driver earlier this month that was recorded by the driver’s dash-cam video.

Cristian Lebron-Devila, 23, of Lancaster, was arrested Friday morning at his home in the 500 block of Howard Avenue for the Friday, Aug. 2, incident that occurred in that block.

On that night, a rideshare driver stopped in the block around 9:30 p.m. to pick up a passenger, but had someone else get into his car.

Before getting out of the vehicle, the man in the back seat threatened the driver with a gun, while someone outside the car pushed a gun against the driver’s head and then punched him through the open driver’s side window, the dash-cam video shows.

The man who got into the car jumped out as the driver pulled away.

Lancaster city police identified the man in the back seat as Michael D. Backer, 18, of Manheim Township, and arrested him early the next morning.

Police said they were able to identify Lebron-Devila as the man who threatened the driver from outside because they were in the 500 block of Howard Avenue later that night and noticed he had the same distinctive red and white jacket that can be seen briefly in the dash-cam video.

In addition, police said they reviewed a phone call Baker made to Lebron-Devila from prison in which the two discussed the robbery and the involvement.

Lebron-Devila has been charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy-robbery, criminal use of a communications facility and two counts of simple assault. He was arraigned Friday before District Judge Jodie E. Richardson and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2.5 million bail.