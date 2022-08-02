This September, CHI St. Joseph Children's Health will welcome a famous "doctor" to participate in its "Conversations about Healthy Communities" series next month. Julius "Dr. J" Erving, the NBA superstar and Basketball Hall of Famer who popularized the slam dunk, will discuss his vision of a healthy community at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster.

Erving, a four-time MVP who played more than a decade with the Philadelphia 76ers and was selected as a member of the NBA's 50th anniversary All-Time team, is considered one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century. Erving remains active with the Philadelphia 76ers organization and is also the author of the New York Times bestseller "Dr. J: The Autobiography."

The man who launched the dynamic modern style of play seen in the NBA today will talk about his career and share the challenges he's experienced working for healthier, more empowered communities and how communities across the nation and globe can create an environment where children and families can thrive, according to a news release.

Erving's appearance will mark the eighth installment of the conversation series, which has previously featured Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, best-selling author Mitch Albom, ambassador and human rights activist Samantha Power, chef and humanitarian José Andres, and others.

General admission tickets for "An Evening with Julius 'Dr. J.' Erving" are $65 plus an online processing fee. A VIP Pass is available for $100 plus a fee, and includes access to a pre-conversation reception taking place at 5:30 p.m. Erving will be present for some of the reception, which takes place at the Commons on Vine at the Lancaster County Convention Center. A VIP+ Pass is available for $150 plus fee and includes reception access plus an autographed photo of Dr. J.

For more information visit lanc.news/StJosephDrJ. You can purchase tickets here.