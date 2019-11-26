A local housing nonprofit has changed leadership as its former CEO moves into county government.
Ray D'Agostino, who has led Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership since 2009, will take office in January as Lancaster County's newest commissioner.
LHOP's board has appointed Shelby Nauman, LHOP's chief operating officer since late 2018, to succeed D'Agostino as the organization's interim CEO.
“Shelby has been an invaluable asset to LHOP and is ideal to lead us during this time of transition,” board president Rick Jackson said.
A similar transition is taking place at Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County an anti-poverty nonprofit. There, Chief Impact Officer Vanessa Philbert will succeed CEO Dan Jurman, who is leaving to head Pennsylvania's new Office of Advocacy and Reform.
Nauman came to LHOP after 14 years at the Lancaster City Alliance, where she served as vice president and focused on neighborhoods and community development.
Founded in 1994, LHOP's operates educational and financial programs aimed at improving housing affordability for low-to moderate income households.
Its initiatives include SoWe, a community group working to revitalize Lancaster's southwest.
CAP and LHOP frequently collaborate. Both participate in the Coalition to Combat Poverty, which aims to cut city poverty in half by 2032.
At the county, D'Agostino will join fellow Republican Josh Parsons, who will begin his second term as commissioner, and Democrat Craig Lehman, who will begin his fourth.