A UGI natural gas pipeline replacement project could cause traffic congestion near Clipper Magazine stadium this summer.

On Monday, the utility started a two-month project to replace 3,300 feet of gas main in the city’s stadium district. It will also replace neighboring customers’ service lines.

The project will affect the 500 to 800 blocks of North Prince Street, the first block of West Frederick Street, the first block of West New Street and the 600 block of North Market Street.

The gas lines set for replacement are made of older materials which UGI is required to remove from its system under a mandate from state regulators.

Construction will take place between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until early September. There will be road closures, detours, traffic delays and parking restrictions during that time.