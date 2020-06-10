Howard Means won his first swimming race when he was 5. He came in first because he could dive. He had a head start over competitors who had to jump into the water before taking off.

Following that victory, Means won dozens of more even contests as a YMCA swimmer and as a standout athlete at McCaskey High School (Class of ’62) and the University of Virginia.

He is still swimming and writing about swimming. The products are a healthier body and a new book, “Splash!: 10,000 Years of Swimming,” published this month by Hachette Books.

“Splash!” does for swimming what “Moby Dick” did for whaling: The book covers every aspect of the subject, but with a considerably lighter touch than Herman Melville’s. All the ancient history is here, as well as sketches of swimming champions, the evolution of swimming strokes and a synopsis of John Cheever’s short story, “The Swimmer.”

A former senior editor of Washingtonian magazine and author of nine previous books, most on historical subjects, Means keeps the narrative moving, periodically dropping personal anecdotes into the flow.

The author says his “most crowd-pleasing win” occurred in his junior year at McCaskey. He competed against a Coatesville High School senior in the 200-yard freestyle. Means knew the senior was faster.

But on a flip turn midway through the race, Means noticed his competition’s swimsuit sliding down his thighs. As the race ended, Means writes, “his kick became tangled in his departing garment.” The Coatesville senior’s teammates draped him with a towel as he climbed out of the pool. Means easily won the race. The crowd went wild.

Means, who lives in Millwood, Virginia, mentions several Lancaster ties.

The stained glass window inside the front door of the financially challenged Lancaster Family YMCA was commissioned and donated by J.P. McCaskey in honor of Means’ great-grandfather, Daniel S. Bursk, one of the organizers and first president of the local Y.

Means commends Suzie Holubek, who has revived McCaskey’s boys’ and girls’ swim team, coaching it to a winning season. She also has helped her swimmers run a one-week swimming clinic for 8- to-12-year-olds in the School District of Lancaster.

Means’ history of swimming runs from biblical references, Greek mythology and ancient Egyptian pictographs of swimmers to more recent references.

Take Benjamin Franklin. He was (who knew?) a first-rate swimmer. Decades before he signed the Declaration of Independence, Franklin swam 3 miles in London’s Thames River facedown, buck naked, holding one foot behind his back with his opposite hand. (Why?)

In 1907, Annette Kellerman walked onto a Boston beach wearing a one-piece bathing suit that “revealed her bare legs and well-endowed body.” Police charged her with indecent exposure.

“I can’t swim wearing more stuff than you hang on a clothesline,” she said before her arrest. A judge agreed, nixing the charge but stipulating that Kellerman wear a cape to the edge of the water.

From the evolution of swimsuits to the proliferation of backyard pools, Means covers the world of water in a comprehensive and entertaining book that literate swimmers should carry to pools and beaches this summer.

— Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.