A Chadds Ford man was charged on Tuesday for running what state police are calling an elaborate fraud scheme, where he would convince people to turn over their leased vehicles to his company for an initial lump sum and then monthly payments, while he was simultaneously leasing or selling their vehicles to others.
Michael Salerno, 51, is facing 25 charges -- 13 of those are felonies -- after he defrauded two people in Lancaster County, who turned over their vehicles to his fake company, AccuOne Financial, Inc., Pennsylvania State Police said.
Police said that Salerno was known by most as Michael Taylor, but had other aliases, like Javier Cortez and Denise Romanoff. Salerno used his fake names when communicating with employees and people he was looking to scam.
Salerno would take information from a lease solicitation website and then contact people and convince them to sell AccuOne Financial their leased vehicles, according the state police.
"AccuOne Financial is not properly licensed by the Department of State or the Department of Banking to conduct vehicle purchases, lease management, or any of the other financial transactions that they advertise on the AccuOne Finalncia website," State police said, adding that the "entire company is alleged to be a fraud scheme."
AccuOne would pay the lessee $1,500 for the vehicle and then promised monthly payments ranging from $25 to $50, police said. AccuOne also promised they would make monthly payments to the the leasing company.
Once he had the vehicles, Salerno would post advertisements on social media and then rent out the vehicles -- or sublease -- to others, police said.
The original lessee would maintain the vehicle's registration and title, but Salerno had them cancel their insurance policies, promising AccuOne would insure it.
When payments to the actual leasing company were missed or the lessee's would demand their vehicle back, AccuOne would either stop talking to the person or blame financial or computer problems, police said.
Along with the two Lancaster County residents, the State Police Vehicle Fraud Investigations Unit also helped people in Florida, New Jersey and New York.
All of the vehicles were found throughout Pennsylvania, police said.
According to AccuOne's website, the company had offices in Philadelphia, New York, New York and Atlanta, Georgia. All visitors need an appointment and "must be cleared by security prior to visit," the website says.
It's location in Philadelphia is listed as 1515 Market Street, which houses Temple University's Center City Campus and a few banks.
Salerno found his employees through online advertisments, like Craigslist, and hired them to unknowingly work for the fraud scheme, police said they learned through the investigation.
Police said that the employees were the ones who carried out the illegal acts without knowing they worked for a fraud scheme.
Salerno has not yet been arrested and is charged with deceptive and fraudulent business practices, theft by deception, dealing and proceeds of unlawful activity, tampering with public records and numerous related charges, according to online court documents.
A phone call to AccuOne's Philadelphia office requesting comment on the charges was not immediately returned.
State police ask that anyone who believes they may be a victim of AccuOne Financial's fraud scheme call 717-299-7650.