A surge of heat and humidity – including a mid-90-degree – is on its way this weekend to give Lancaster County a sneak peek of summer weather.
The National Weather Service forecasts the area will have its warmest temperatures so far this year, with a 96-degree high expected for some parts of the county Saturday. The record high for the Millersville area is 96, set in 1934.
Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University, said the temperatures might be a bit short of tying any record highs, however, because the ground in most areas is pretty wet.
“When you have wet ground, some of the sun’s energy goes into evaporating water from the ground and evaporating is a cooling process,” Elliott said. “When the ground is wet like this especially early in the season you sometimes see temperatures fall a bit shy of what a lot of computer models suggest so I’m a bit hesitant to pull the trigger on record breaking warmth.”
And the ground is likely going to become a bit more saturated.
The weekend will start out with a chance of showers and thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning before 11 a.m. and after 1 p.m. today, according to the weather service. Overall, the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 88 and a low near 68.
For Saturday, the weather service is calling for a sunny and hot day with a high near 96 and a low around 70.
Sunday could bring more showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with a high near 90 and a low around 63, according to the weather service.
The National Weather Service lists a few ways to stay safe in excessive heat conditions, such as those expected this weekend.
The weather service advises checking on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning units. Those who do have window or portable air conditioners should set them up and make sure they’re in working order.
For those working outside, the weather service suggests staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade as often as possible. Strenuous outdoor activities also should be limited.
The weather service also advises to never leave children or pets unattended in a closed vehicle.
