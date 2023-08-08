National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Steinbugl said Tuesday teams were still collecting data to determine if one or more tornadoes were responsible for damage experienced in some parts of Lancaster County during Monday night’s storms.

According to a statement issued Tuesday night, the weather service, along with emergency management officials in Lancaster and York counties, reported “several hundred downed trees and associated damage over portions of southern York and Lancaster Counties from widespread straight line winds estimated at between 70 and 85 mph.”

“Isolated pockets of more concentrated damage were also discovered,” the statement continued, which would require further analysis before final determinations can be made.

The weather service and the local officials were expected to resume work Wednesday and transmit their findings in the next day or two. That information will be made available here.

The weather service classifies winds of 58 mph or above as severe, with winds between 58 mph and 74 mph likely to cause minor damage.

Monday’s storms left around 3,300 customers lost power in Lancaster County, according to numbers from PPL and FirstEnergy power companies. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, around 520 are still without power, mostly in the southern part of the county.

Martic Township’s Kolby Brown and Amanda Sangrey said they realized the storms passing through the county Monday evening were not normal when their lights began to flicker, then the power went out.

Sangrey got her son out of the shower as Brown went to their front door on the 1000 block of Hilldale Road to see what the powerful wind and heavy rain were doing to the neighborhood.

That is when he said he saw his neighbor’s storage building’s roof blow off, spraying debris across the field nearby.

Donald Gebhart of the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road has lived in his Providence Township home for 70 years and said he never saw anything like when he saw a shed on his property get destroyed by the weather. Beyond that, his home and a small barn suffered only minor damage.

A representative from the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency said an estimate of damage costs is expected within the next few days.

More than 30 tornadoes have been recorded in Lancaster County since 1950, causing a combined $25.78 million in damage, according to NWS weather records.