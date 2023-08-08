Workers clean up debris at a building in the 1000 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The roof of the building and walls on the top floor were blown off during a thunderstorm Monday afternoon.
Clean-up continues at his home in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Four people inside not injured when 3 large trees came crashing onto the roof of the double-wide mobile home during a thunderstorm Monday afternoon.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A shed was blown over in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township during a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Crews work to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
The roof and some of the top floor were blown from a concrete block building in the 1000 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
The tops of trees lay on the ground in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Fallen trees block the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Firefighters stand by trees blocking the driveway to a home in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Steinbugl said Tuesday teams were still collecting data to determine if one or more tornadoes were responsible for damage experienced in some parts of Lancaster County during Monday night’s storms.
According to a statement issued Tuesday night, the weather service, along with emergency management officials in Lancaster and York counties, reported “several hundred downed trees and associated damage over portions of southern York and Lancaster Counties from widespread straight line winds estimated at between 70 and 85 mph.”
“Isolated pockets of more concentrated damage were also discovered,” the statement continued, which would require further analysis before final determinations can be made.
The weather service classifies winds of 58 mph or above as severe, with winds between 58 mph and 74 mph likely to cause minor damage.
Monday’s storms left around 3,300 customers lost power in Lancaster County, according to numbers from PPL and FirstEnergy power companies. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, around 520 are still without power, mostly in the southern part of the county.
Thunderstorms result in downed trees, damaged homes in Lancaster County [photos]
Severe thunderstorms rolled through Lancaster County on Monday evening.
Several watches and warnings were issued as the storms moved through the region. Some areas reported downed trees and damaged residences. More than 2,300 PPL in southern Lancaster County reported power outages as of 9:45 p.m. Monday.
Donald Gebhart of the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road has lived in his Providence Township home for 70 years and said he never saw anything like when he saw a shed on his property get destroyed by the weather. Beyond that, his home and a small barn suffered only minor damage.
A representative from the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency said an estimate of damage costs is expected within the next few days.
More than 30 tornadoes have been recorded in Lancaster County since 1950, causing a combined $25.78 million in damage, according to NWS weather records.