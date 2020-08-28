Update 4:49 p.m.

Lancaster County is no longer under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch, as the warning has expired and the watch that was initially in effect until 8 p.m. has been canceled.

Update 4:14 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:45 p.m. includes Strasburg, Quarryville and Gap, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Strasburg PA, Quarryville PA, Gap PA until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/rkgJRbCgzP — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 28, 2020

The first round of showers/storms will play out over the next hour or so. There may be a "lull" for a time before the next round of showers arrives this evening. A couple more rounds of showers are possible Saturday, but gradual late-day drying will lead to a delightful Sunday! pic.twitter.com/hFq1FoKaQQ — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) August 28, 2020

Update 3:46 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:45 p.m. has been issued for Lancaster County and southeastern York County.

The storms could bring 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and nickel size hail capable of damaging trees, roofs and siding, the warning said.

Locations included in the warning are Lancaster, Ephrata, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Red Lion, New Holland, Manheim, East Petersburg, Dallastown, Akron, Leola, Paradise, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Shrewsbury, Reamstown and Rothsville.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lancaster PA, Ephrata PA, Columbia PA until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8j53zMXZM5 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 28, 2020

Posted 1:44 p.m.

For the third time in four days, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas including Lancaster County.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of southeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, and says storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour; quarter-sized hail; and frequent lightning.

Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.

Click here to read more about the difference between thunderstorms, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Denver PA, Myerstown PA, Newmanstown PA until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Ybh5ZTl3kN — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 28, 2020

Very active the next couple of hours. Stay aware for localized severe storms. pic.twitter.com/G2rVG5SnHw — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) August 28, 2020

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/giWTbTDFZA — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 28, 2020