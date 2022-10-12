As a National Security Officer, Rousan Davidson has spent a good chunk of her career providing humanitarian aid to children.

So, when she sat down to write her first children’s book, she knew she wanted to help provide some direction. For inspiration, Davidson looked to her early years at J.P. McCaskey High School, where she learned to follow her passion.

Davidson’s first book “GoGo RoRo Finds Her Gifts,” which was published in 2019, is about a child’s search for her passion and inner talent. And Davidson says that’s something she struggled with as a young person.

When Davidson was in her freshman year at McCaskey High School she wasn’t exactly sure which direction to take.

“My experience at McCaskey was definitely a journey,” says Davidson.

But, it was a journey with an impressive destination.

Davidson is one of five former students to be honored at the McCaskey’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards, presented by the McCaskey Alumni Association. The celebration, planned for Thursday evening in the school’s recital hall, will begin with a reception at 6:15 p.m.

Members of the Distinguished Alumni class of 2022 will join other esteemed McCaskey graduates honored in years prior, including “Planet of the Apes” director Franklin J. Schaffner and former Lancaster mayor Charles Smithgall. This year’s winners are a diverse group that, besides Davidson, includes a successful entrepreneur, an advocate for people with autism, Lancaster city’s treasurer and a literal rocket scientist.

Davidson, a member of the school’s class of 2009, works as a National Security Officer. Davidson, 31, was deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in May of 2021 to aid in the border crossing crisis and spent several months providing humanitarian services to unaccompanied minors.

In 2017, Davidson spearheaded a human trafficking task force, which resulted in a number of convictions and, in her spare time, she continues to work with various anti-human trafficking organizations. Davidson, who married her high school sweetheart and is expecting her second child, has also written two children’s books. To say she is motivated and focused in an understatement. But, according to Davidson, it wasn’t always that way.

“My parents weren’t well off and I had to start working at a young age, and I wore uniforms all the way through elementary and middle school,” says Davidson, who initially pursued health services in the McCaskey’s Small Learning Communities Program. “You would think I would be excited to not wear a uniform to school, but for me it was a little intimidating to go to school without a uniform knowing that it kind of becomes a fashion show. I decided I’m going to go into health sciences, and I’m just going to wear a uniform to school, and nobody will have to know my socioeconomic status.”

But Davidson soon found herself simply going through the motions at school. Inspired by actors playing confident, strong female FBI agents on TV and a desire to battle injustice motivated by her experience being bullied as a kid because she was a native Spanish speaker, what Davidson really wanted to do was become an FBI agent or federal security agent.

“That’s what I always knew I wanted to do,” Davidson says. “But I was very intimidated by taking that path because I had nobody in my family that had been in the military or in any sort of federal role, and that level of success felt like it was unattainable.”

Davidson says she found she was disengaged during school and didn’t participate in any clubs or teams. She was just taking the path that felt most comfortable to her despite a lack of interest. Her teachers began to notice too.

One of them was her art teacher Scott Wenger, who inspired her to pursue her passions and move into the Public Leadership program. Davidson also joined the arts assembly committee and participated in cheerleading during her last three years at McCaskey. Wenger, who Davidson says has remained a mentor into her adult life, also nominated her for the Distinguished Alumni award.

“Rousan is a wonderful human being and I remember her being kind and helpful to other students in a very natural way,” Wenger wrote in an email. “It is easy to see compassion for life drives her to assist those who can't defend (or) provide for themselves in times of great need. This world is a better place because of the path she has chosen.”

Because Davidson is expecting her second child, she will participate in the awards program virtually including addressing current McCaskey students. (Because of the sensitivity of her job, LNP | LancasterOnline is not including Davidson’s current residence.)

“I would tell every student to pursue their passion and pursue their gifts and if they don’t quite know them yet that’s OK because high school is a perfect time to discover yourself and explore what it is you want to do,” Davidson says. “I would tell students to really pursue their interests and McCaskey is going to provide them that opportunity.”

MEET THE McCASKEY DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI CLASS OF 2022 Each year the McCaskey Alumni Association celebrates a diverse group of former McCaskey High School students that have excelled in their fields. Along with Rousan Davidson (Class of 2009), four other McCaskey Alumni were selected for this year’s awards. Prem Baral (Class of 2012) enrolled in McCaskey at age 17 after moving to the U.S. from Nepal. After graduating from McCaskey, Baral earned a degree in business operations from York Technical Institute and has worked as a bus driver and an insurance agent before becoming a successful entrepreneur. Baral now owns seven local businesses that serve the area’s refugee community including Everest International Grocery. James Bouder (Class of 1988) is a founder member and chief operating officer of The Vista School which is dedicated to the learning development of children with autism. In 2008, Bouder played a role in helping to get legislation passed that required insurance companies to provide coverage for services for children with autism. His work has resulted in similar legislation being implemented in all 50 states. Amadi Ramos (Class of 1993) owns Advanced Threat Analysis, which provides corporations with cyber security services. Before that, Ramos earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University and then went on to design rockets that were launched by NASA at Cape Canaveral and motor designs for a Mars lander. Vincent Derek Smith (Class of 2002) was elected to the position of Lancaster city treasurer in 2021. Smith is also the assistant director of the Crispus Attucks Community Center and the president of the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster.