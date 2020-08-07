This year's events for National Night Out will take place a little later this year, if at all, thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

National Night Out is an annual event held by hundreds of communities across the country to promote community building and bring police and neighbors together in a positive fashion.

The event is traditionally held on the first Tuesday of August, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Association of Town Watch, the nonprofit organization that sponsors the National Night Out, highly recommends participating communities postpone their annual celebration to the first Tuesday of October.

Here in Lancaster County, some events have already been canceled or postponed.

The Northwest Regional Police Department traditionally organizes the event in Lancaster County. After originally postponing it to the first Tuesday of October, the police department decided to cancel the event totally due to COVID-19 concerns.

A handful of surrounding townships have also decided to completely cancel the event, including Fairview and Newberry townships.

