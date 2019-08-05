National Night Out is Tuesday; Here's where to find events in 16 Lancaster County municipalities

More police departments than ever are participating in Lancaster County’s rendition of National Night Out this year.

Events are planned Tuesday in at least 16 municipalities in all corners of the county. In Lancaster city, nine different events are scheduled.

National Night Out is a national community building campaign that began in 1984 to promote relationships between police departments and residents.

Lancaster County police departments have been hosting events for a few years.

Most of the events this year include other emergency service teams, including fire departments and EMS.

Following is a list of events:

Christiana Borough

What : The event includes a game night, Rita’s Water Ice, and equipment from local first responders including Christiana Borough Police and Christiana Fire Company.

: The event includes a game night, Rita’s Water Ice, and equipment from local first responders including Christiana Borough Police and Christiana Fire Company. Where : Christian Borough office, 10 W. Slokom Ave., Christiana

: Christian Borough office, 10 W. Slokom Ave., Christiana Time: 6-9 p.m.

What : A jam-packed schedule of live music, water balloon fight, K-9 demonstration, car extraction ending with fireworks.

: A jam-packed schedule of live music, water balloon fight, K-9 demonstration, car extraction ending with fireworks. Where : Glatfelter Field, 1249 Lancaster Ave., Columbia

: Glatfelter Field, 1249 Lancaster Ave., Columbia Time: 6-9 p.m.

What : Meet area first responders, try out the dunk tank and play games.

: Meet area first responders, try out the dunk tank and play games. Where : Reamstown Memorial Park, 23 E. Church St., Reamstown

: Reamstown Memorial Park, 23 E. Church St., Reamstown Time: 6-9 p.m.

What : Enjoy hot dogs, snacks and drinks while listening to a live DJ, and participate in a coloring station and games for families. East Lampeter Township police, Lancaster EMS and Ronks, Lafayette, Witmer and Bird-in-Hand fire departments will be represented.

: Enjoy hot dogs, snacks and drinks while listening to a live DJ, and participate in a coloring station and games for families. East Lampeter Township police, Lancaster EMS and Ronks, Lafayette, Witmer and Bird-in-Hand fire departments will be represented. Where : The Shops @ Rockvale, Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) and Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896); The event will take place between Olive Garden and Reading China & Glass.

: The Shops @ Rockvale, Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) and Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896); The event will take place between Olive Garden and Reading China & Glass. Time: 6-8 p.m.

What : The event will include hot dogs and refreshments, emergency vehicles for kids to climb on, bounce houses and a family bike ride. Manheim Township Police Department, East Petersburg Borough, East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Station 23 and Susquehanna EMS will be in attendance.

: The event will include hot dogs and refreshments, emergency vehicles for kids to climb on, bounce houses and a family bike ride. Manheim Township Police Department, East Petersburg Borough, East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Station 23 and Susquehanna EMS will be in attendance. Where : East Petersburg Community Pool, 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg

: East Petersburg Community Pool, 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

What : Stop by for a live DJ, photo booth, free food and speakers from McCaskey High School's recently formed anti-violence group. Police, EMS, fire department and National Guard members will be present, as well as representatives from the SPCA with animals to adopt. Hosted by Lancaster County Crime Prevention Task Force, Lancaster County Youth Aid Panels.

: Stop by for a live DJ, photo booth, free food and speakers from McCaskey High School's recently formed anti-violence group. Police, EMS, fire department and National Guard members will be present, as well as representatives from the SPCA with animals to adopt. Hosted by Lancaster County Crime Prevention Task Force, Lancaster County Youth Aid Panels. Where : Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St., Lancaster

: Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St., Lancaster Time: 6-9 p.m.

Lancaster city block parties

What : Several neighborhood groups and residents are hosting block parties. Members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police will visit each one. Where : 100 block Dauphin, 500 block of South Lime, 500 block of Palm and 100 block of Green Street Time : 5-9 p.m.



Where : 400 block St. Joseph Street Time : 3-8 p.m.



Where : 700 block North Shippen Street between New and Clay streets Time : 4-9 p.m.



Where : 500 block of North Street from Strawberry to Christian streets Time : 4-8 p.m.



Where : 400 block of Atlantic Avenue from Chester to North streets Time : 4-8 p.m.



Where : 245 N. Pine St. from Walnut to Alley north of 242/243 N. Pine St. Time : 5-9 p.m.



Where : 200 block of West Liberty from Water to Charlotte streets Time : 5-9 p.m.



Where : 13 Alley from 5th to 6th streets Time : 5-9 p.m.



What : The pool is open for free during the National Night Out, or Lititz Endless Summer, event. There will also be free food and demonstrations from the emergency groups involved: Lititz Borough Police Department, Lancaster City K9 and Lancaster County SERT.

: The pool is open for free during the National Night Out, or Lititz Endless Summer, event. There will also be free food and demonstrations from the emergency groups involved: Lititz Borough Police Department, Lancaster City K9 and Lancaster County SERT. Where : Lititz Springs Pool, 401 Maple St., Lititz

: Lititz Springs Pool, 401 Maple St., Lititz Time: 6-9 p.m.

What : Access to the pool is free, as well as hot dogs and displays of first responder personnel and equipment. Manheim Borough Police Department, Northwest EMS, Manheim Hope Fire Department, Mastersonville Fire Department, Penryn Fire Department, Army National Guard, Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole and Lancaster County Special Response Team will be there.

: Access to the pool is free, as well as hot dogs and displays of first responder personnel and equipment. Manheim Borough Police Department, Northwest EMS, Manheim Hope Fire Department, Mastersonville Fire Department, Penryn Fire Department, Army National Guard, Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole and Lancaster County Special Response Team will be there. Where : Manheim Community Pool, 504 Adele Ave., Manheim

: Manheim Community Pool, 504 Adele Ave., Manheim Time: 6-9 p.m.

What : Manheim Township police will be at Overlook Park, where attendees can enjoy food, games and a bike ride. There will also be a "Touch-A-Truck" area.

: Manheim Township police will be at Overlook Park, where attendees can enjoy food, games and a bike ride. There will also be a "Touch-A-Truck" area. Where : Overlook Campus near the swimming pool parking lot, 605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster

: Overlook Campus near the swimming pool parking lot, 605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What : There will be free food and games to enjoy as well as nonprofit and businesses in attendance. The event is hosted by Manor Township, Millersville University, Millersville Borough, Susquehanna Regional, East Hempfield and West Hempfield Police Departments.

: There will be free food and games to enjoy as well as nonprofit and businesses in attendance. The event is hosted by Manor Township, Millersville University, Millersville Borough, Susquehanna Regional, East Hempfield and West Hempfield Police Departments. Where : Leisure Lanes, 3440 Columbia Ave,. Lancaster

: Leisure Lanes, 3440 Columbia Ave,. Lancaster Time: 6-8 p.m.

What : Watch K-9 demonstrations, check out emergency equipment, ride a hot air balloon, eat free hot dogs, chicken,drinks and snacks at New Holland's event.

: Watch K-9 demonstrations, check out emergency equipment, ride a hot air balloon, eat free hot dogs, chicken,drinks and snacks at New Holland's event. Where : New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland

: New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland Time: 6-9 p.m.

What : The night includes demonstration from emergency services, free food, games and a dunk tank.

: The night includes demonstration from emergency services, free food, games and a dunk tank. Where : West Willow Fire Company, 192 W. Willow Road, Willow Street

: West Willow Fire Company, 192 W. Willow Road, Willow Street Time: 6-8 p.m.

What : This community building event will include free food, local vendors and representatives from Pennsylvania State Police, Lancaster EMS, Keystone Wildfire Crew, and fire departments from Refton, Rawlinsville, Quarryville and Willow Street.

: This community building event will include free food, local vendors and representatives from Pennsylvania State Police, Lancaster EMS, Keystone Wildfire Crew, and fire departments from Refton, Rawlinsville, Quarryville and Willow Street. Where : Providence Township, 200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence

: Providence Township, 200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence Time: 6-9 p.m.





What : The event includes food, entertainment, a DJ, K9 demonstrations, a bicycle raffle and fireworks. The event is hosted by Northwest Regional Police Department, Mount Joy Township, West Donegal Township and Elizabethtown Borough Police Department.

: The event includes food, entertainment, a DJ, K9 demonstrations, a bicycle raffle and fireworks. The event is hosted by Northwest Regional Police Department, Mount Joy Township, West Donegal Township and Elizabethtown Borough Police Department. Where : West Donegal Township building, 1 Municipal Drive, Elizabethtown

: West Donegal Township building, 1 Municipal Drive, Elizabethtown Time: 6-9 p.m.

What : The Lampeter Fairgrounds will be filled with free food and entertainment. There's music, mechanical bull rides, K9 demonstrations, balloon animals, painting projects, sporting activities and fireworks. West Lampeter Police, Strasburg Police will be in attendance along with the SERT team, Lancaster County Drug Task Force, Lampeter Fire Department, Willow Street Fire Department

: The Lampeter Fairgrounds will be filled with free food and entertainment. There's music, mechanical bull rides, K9 demonstrations, balloon animals, painting projects, sporting activities and fireworks. West Lampeter Police, Strasburg Police will be in attendance along with the SERT team, Lancaster County Drug Task Force, Lampeter Fire Department, Willow Street Fire Department Where : Lampeter Fairgrounds, 851 Village Road, Lancaster

: Lampeter Fairgrounds, 851 Village Road, Lancaster Time: 6-9 p.m.

Did we miss a National Night Out event in Lancaster County? Email news@lnpnews.com.