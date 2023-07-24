Numerous events are planned for National Night Out — a national community-building campaign that began in 1984 to promote relationships between police departments and residents — throughout Lancaster County.

National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 1. Most of the events this year include other emergency service teams, including fire departments and EMS.

Following is a list of events:

Christiana Borough

What: Meet with local police officers handing out coloring books, including Chester County Sheriff’s Department and K-9. Christiana Fire Company and Amtrak will present activities/discussions. Random drawings for prizes and refreshments will be made available.

Where: Front of borough hall, 10 W. Slokom Ave., Christiana.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Columbia Borough

What: Family night of activities to include free food, games for kids, animal shows, live music and fireworks.

Where: Glatfelter Memorial Field, 1249 Lancaster Ave., Columbia.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

Conestoga

What: Conestoga’s first National Night Out will feature swimming, bounce houses, free hot dogs and drinks.

Where: Conestoga Area Community Pool, 49 Kendig Road, Conestoga Township.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

East Cocalico Twp.

What: Meet area first responders plus free food, music and entertainment.

Where: Reamstown Memorial Park, 23 E. Church St., East Cocalico Township.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.

East Hempfield Twp.

What: Family activities such as a kids’ obstacle course, face painting, K-9 demo and vehicle displays, local food truck and cupcake truck, and Pops with Cops freezer.

Where: Amos Herr Dream Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

East Lampeter Twp.

What: Food, snacks and drinks, and musical entertainment, a coloring station and games for families. East Lampeter Township police and stormwater department, along with four East Lampeter Township volunteer companies, Witmer Fire Protection Department and Lancaster EMS will be represented.

Where: The Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, East Lampeter Township.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

East Petersburg Borough

What: A community bike ride as well as free open swim, food, entertainment, bounce houses and treat bags for kids.

Where: East Petersburg Community Pool, 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Lancaster city

Ballgame

What: Lancaster Barnstormers will host a ballgame to honor the police and fire departments along with vendors.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16.

Where: 650 N. Prince St.

More info: lancasterbarnstormers.com/stadium-events/national-night-out.

Northeast party

What: Northeast Neighbors United will host a National Night Out party with food, drinks and snacks.

Where: Cemetery House, 205 E. Lemon St.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

SoWe celebration

What: SoWe will host a National Night Out celebration with free haircuts, backpacks, School District of Lancaster registration, exploring a firetruck, STEM activities, face painting, paint a cardboard car and water games.

Where: 400 block of St. Joseph Street.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

Lititz Borough

What: Event featuring kids crafts, journaling, music and prayer.

Where: City Gate Lititz, 101 N. Broad St., Lititz.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1

Manheim Borough

What: First responders, food trucks and community groups.

Where: Manheim Hope Fire Company, 83 S. Main St., Manheim.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1

Manheim Twp.

What: A family-friendly event with music, games, food, drinks, free ice cream, yard games, a special K-9 demonstration and a few surprises.

Where: Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road, Manheim Township.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1

Mount Joy Twp.

What: An event featuring food, live musical entertainment, bounce house, special appearances from fire and police, face painting and fireworks.

Where: Northwest Regional Police Department, 8855 Elizabethtown Road, Mount Joy Township.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.

New Holland

What: Free family event featuring hot dogs, chicken and fries, drinks, popcorn and snow cones. Emergency equipment will be on display. There will be pony rides, face painting, mechanical bull rides and live musical entertainment.

Where: New Holland Community Park, East Jackson Street, New Holland.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Pequea Twp.

What: A night of free food and activities. Meet your local police officers and other first responders, face painting, bounce house and petting zoo.

Where: West Willow Fire Company, 192 W Willow Road, Willow Street.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Providence Twp.

What: Community-building event will include free food, local vendors, a candy drop for kids, ax throwing and caricatures.

Where: Providence Township, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Quarryville Borough

What: There will be food trucks, games and live musical entertainment, vendors and a chance to meet fire, police and EMS.

Where: Quarryville Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Warwick Twp.

What: Police and community partnership, community event featuring games, food and drinks.

Where: Warwick Township Municipal Campus, 315 Clay Road, Warwick Township.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

West Earl Twp.

What: A free community event featuring horseback and wagon rides, bowling, truck, dunk tanks, equipment displays, food, door prizes and chance to meet local police and first responders.

Where: Broad Street Park near Akron Post Office.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.

West Lampeter Twp.

What: Food, beverages, giveaways and prizes as well as lots of entertainment like a dunk tank, mechanical bull riding, police K-9 demonstrations, DJ, fireworks and vehicle displays.

Where: Lampeter Fairgrounds, 851 Village Road, West Lampeter Township.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.

Did we miss a National Night Out event in Lancaster County? Email news@lnpnews.com.