Logan Powell, 6, son of Devon and Brandon Powell, Lancaster, checks out the cab of Manheim Township's fire rescue laddar truck during Nation Night Out on the driving range at Overlook on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
Officer Benjamin Arnold, a park ranger with Lancaster County Parks and Recreation, left, shows off some animal pieces to Brayden and Morgan Baker, along with Danny, Jocelynn and Grace Echternach during National Night Out at the Lampeter Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
What: Meet area first responders, a fun-filled evening of free food, music and entertainment.
Where: Reamstown Memorial Park, 23 E. Church St., Reamstown
Time: 6-9 p.m.
East Hempfield Township
What: Family-fun filled activities such as a kids’ obstacle course, face painting, K9 Demo and vehicle displays. Local food truck and cupcake truck and Pops with Cops freezer.
Where: Amos Herr Dream Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville
Time: 6-8 p.m.
East Lampeter Township
What: Enjoy hot dogs, snacks and drinks while listening to a live DJ, and participate in a coloring station and games for families. East Lampeter Township police, Lancaster EMS and Ronks, Lafayette, Witmer and Bird-in-Hand fire departments will be represented.
Where: The Shops @ Rockvale, Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) and Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896); The event will take place between Olive Garden and Reading China & Glass.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
East Petersburg Borough
What: A community bike ride begins as well as free open swim, food, entertainment, bounce houses and goody bags for kids.
Where: East Petersburg Community Pool, 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg.
National Night Out 2019 in Lancaster County [photos]
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-12.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-13.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-14.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-15.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-16.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-6.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-7.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-8.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-9.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-10.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-11.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-1.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-2.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-3.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-4.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
LNP-PAB-080619-NIGHT-OUT-5.JPG
Attendees take part in the activities at West Donegal Township National Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-1.jpg
Two men from different Fire Companies conversate during the National Night Out event. Shot at The Providence Township Office building on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-2.jpg
Families gather at the Providence Township Office building for the National Night Out event. Shot on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-3.jpg
Three Rawlinsville Fire Company volunteers during the National Night Out event. Shot at the Providence Township Office building on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-4.jpg
A little boy points towards a group of parked police cars. Shot at the National Night Out event in Providence Township on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-5.jpg
A volunteer cooks hot dogs at the Providence Township Office building for the National Night Out event. Shot on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-6.jpg
Families gather at the National Night Out event in Providence Township. Shot on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-7.jpg
A little boy smiles as he walks down the main firetruck parking area. Shot at the National Night Out event in Providence Township on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-8.jpg
The Keystone Wildfire Crew tent and truck at the National Night Out event. Shot at the Providence Township Office building on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-9.jpg
Families gather for dinner and displays at the National Night Out event in Providence Township. Shot on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-10.jpg
Richard Fuhrman, a diver with the Rawlinsville Fire Company, Water and Enviromental Rescue team. Shot on August 6, 2019 at the National Night Out Event in Providence Township.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-11.jpg
A Sheriff gives out candy and patches to two brothers. Shot on August 6, 2019 at the National Night Out event in Providence Township.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
providencetownshipnationalnightout-12.jpg
A young boy sits in the front seat of the new Quarryville Borough Police Car. Shot at the National Night Out on August 6, 2019.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
Manheim Township
What: A family-friendly community event to include Yard games, kickball, music (DJ), touch-a-truck, ice cream, snacks and refreshments.
Where: Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road
Time: 5:30-8 p.m.
Mount Joy Township
What: Family friendly event for the community featuring food, live musical entertainment, bounce house, special appearances from Fire and Police.
Where: Delt St., Mount Joy.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
New Holland
What: Emergency equipment on display, bounce house, mechanical bull and music by Sam Schmidthuber; free hotdogs, plus chicken, drinks, popcorn, popsicles, snow cones, ice cream and coffee.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: New Holland Community Memorial Park, 400 E. Jackson Street
Pequea Township
What: A fun night of food and activities. Meet your local police officers and other first responders, face painting, bounce house, petting zoo and more.
Where: West Willow Fire Company, 192 W Willow Road, Willow Street.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Providence Township
What: This community building event will include free food, local vendors, a candy drop for kids, axe throwing, caricatures and more.
Where: Providence Township, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Quarryville Borough
What: Food trucks, games including Dunk-A-Cop and live musical entertainment, vendors and Southern End first responder and more.
Where: Quarryville Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville.
Time: 5-9 p.m.
West Cocalico Township
What: Sponsored by the Schoeneck Area Civic Association, the event includes food, games, face painting, a cornhole tournament and giveaways for two kids' bikes, a Razor scooter and a Weber tabletop grill.
Where: Shoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver.
What: The event includes food, entertainment, a DJ, K9 demonstrations, a bicycle raffle and fireworks. The event is hosted by Northwest Regional Police Department, Mount Joy Township, West Donegal Township and Elizabethtown Borough Police Department.
Where: West Donegal Township building, 1 Municipal Drive, Elizabethtown
Time: 6-9 p.m.
West Earl Township
What: A free community event featuring truck and equipment displays, food, door prizes and meet your local police and first responders.
Where: Broad Street Park
Time: 6-8 p.m.
West Lampeter Township
What: Event to offer a variety of foods, beverages, giveaways and prizes as well as lots of entertainment including a dunk tank, mechanical bull riding, police k-9 demonstrations, DJ, fireworks, vehicle displays and much more.
Where: Lampeter Fairgrounds, 851 Village Road, Lancaster.