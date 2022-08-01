National Night Out is a national community building campaign that began in 1984 to promote relationships between police departments and residents.

Lancaster County police departments have been hosting events for a few years.

Numerous events are planned Tuesday, August 2, in all corners of the county.

Most of the events this year include other emergency service teams, including fire departments and EMS.

Following is a list of events:

Columbia Borough

What: A populous list of activities to include free food, games for kids, animal shows, live music, K-9 demonstration and more.

Where: Glatfelter Memorial Field, 1249 Lancaster Ave., Columbia

Time: 6-8 p.m.

East Cocalico Township

What: Meet area first responders, a fun-filled evening of free food, music and entertainment.

Where: Reamstown Memorial Park, 23 E. Church St., Reamstown

Time: 6-9 p.m.

East Hempfield Township

What: Family-fun filled activities such as a kids’ obstacle course, face painting, K9 Demo and vehicle displays. Local food truck and cupcake truck and Pops with Cops freezer.

Where: Amos Herr Dream Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville

Time: 6-8 p.m.

East Lampeter Township

What: Enjoy hot dogs, snacks and drinks while listening to a live DJ, and participate in a coloring station and games for families. East Lampeter Township police, Lancaster EMS and Ronks, Lafayette, Witmer and Bird-in-Hand fire departments will be represented.

Where: The Shops @ Rockvale, Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) and Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896); The event will take place between Olive Garden and Reading China & Glass.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

East Petersburg Borough

What: A community bike ride begins as well as free open swim, food, entertainment, bounce houses and goody bags for kids.

Where: East Petersburg Community Pool, 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg.

Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

Lancaster city

What: Lancaster Barnstormers will host a ballgame to honor the Police and Fire Departments along with vendors.

Where: 650 N Prince St.

Time: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

More info: https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/events-2022/national-night-out/

Lititz Borough

What: Lititz Endless Summer is a free celebratory event of the community first responders featuring bounce houses, food, the Lititz Fire Department and a dunk tank.

Where: Tree House Playground, behind the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz.

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Manheim Township

What: A family-friendly community event to include Yard games, kickball, music (DJ), touch-a-truck, ice cream, snacks and refreshments.

Where: Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road

Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

Mount Joy Township

What: Family friendly event for the community featuring food, live musical entertainment, bounce house, special appearances from Fire and Police.

Where: Delt St., Mount Joy.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

New Holland

What: Emergency equipment on display, bounce house, mechanical bull and music by Sam Schmidthuber; free hotdogs, plus chicken, drinks, popcorn, popsicles, snow cones, ice cream and coffee.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Where: New Holland Community Memorial Park, 400 E. Jackson Street

Pequea Township

What: A fun night of food and activities. Meet your local police officers and other first responders, face painting, bounce house, petting zoo and more.

Where: West Willow Fire Company, 192 W Willow Road, Willow Street.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Providence Township

What: This community building event will include free food, local vendors, a candy drop for kids, axe throwing, caricatures and more.

Where: Providence Township, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Quarryville Borough

What: Food trucks, games including Dunk-A-Cop and live musical entertainment, vendors and Southern End first responder and more.

Where: Quarryville Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

West Cocalico Township

What: Sponsored by the Schoeneck Area Civic Association, the event includes food, games, face painting, a cornhole tournament and giveaways for two kids' bikes, a Razor scooter and a Weber tabletop grill.

Where: Shoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver.

Time: 5-8 p.m.

West Donegal Township

What: The event includes food, entertainment, a DJ, K9 demonstrations, a bicycle raffle and fireworks. The event is hosted by Northwest Regional Police Department, Mount Joy Township, West Donegal Township and Elizabethtown Borough Police Department.

Where: West Donegal Township building, 1 Municipal Drive, Elizabethtown

Time: 6-9 p.m.

West Earl Township

What: A free community event featuring truck and equipment displays, food, door prizes and meet your local police and first responders.

Where: Broad Street Park

Time: 6-8 p.m.

West Lampeter Township

What: Event to offer a variety of foods, beverages, giveaways and prizes as well as lots of entertainment including a dunk tank, mechanical bull riding, police k-9 demonstrations, DJ, fireworks, vehicle displays and much more.

Where: Lampeter Fairgrounds, 851 Village Road, Lancaster.

Time: 6-9 p.m.