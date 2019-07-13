A former NASA astronaut will visit Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township next week as the space agency marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

On Friday, Col. Alvin Drew, who flew on two Space Shuttle flights, will visit Cherry Crest, where a special series of NASA-sponsored talks and programs Thursday through Saturday will coincide with the moon-landing anniversary.

Cherry Crest will also be featured during “NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future,” a two-hour broadcast from 1-3 p.m. Friday airing on NASA TV, NASA’s website and the Discovery Science Channel.

NASA chose Cherry Crest as one of the locations for its Apollo 11 commemoration after learning that this year’s five-acre corn maze pays homage to the moon landing. The maze, “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019,” is in the shape of an astronaut next to an American flag that shows Earth in the background.

An interactive NASA exhibit at Cherry Crest will focus on technology that was created for the space program and is now used by farmers. Talks by NASA officials will include ones on farming in space and the agency’s plans to return to the moon.

The NASA exhibits and the talks are free, but tickets are required for the corn maze and Cherry Crest’s other attractions. For more information, visit cherrycrestfarm.com.

