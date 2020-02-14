NASA has resecheduled its rocket launch to the International Space Station until Saturday, and Lancaster County may be able to see its journey.

The rocket is launching from Wallops Flight Facility, which is in eastern Virginia, about an hour south of Ocean City, Md.

The launch time is set for 3:21 p.m., says NASA.

NASA attributed the rescheduling to "upper level winds."

If the weather is clear in Lancaster County, the sky-borne rocket launch should be visible in the southeast within a minute and a half to two minutes, according to NASA.

It'll appear as a bright dot in the sky, though how clear it will be depends on weather conditions and visibility in the area.

AccuWeather predicts that conditions in Lancaster will be mostly sunny between 3 and 4 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Those who want to see the rocket launch can also do so via NASA's livestream. Click here to watch.

The original launch plans were scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9, but were rescheduled due to off sensor readings.

For more astronomical news