NASA is launching a rocket to the International Space Station this Friday, and Lancaster County may be able to see its journey.

The rocket is launching from Wallops Flight Facility, which is in eastern Virginia, about an hour south of Ocean City, Md.

The launch time is set for 3:43 p.m., says NASA.

The Antares rocket launch from @NASA_Wallops on a resupply mission to the @Space_Station has been rescheduled for 3:43 pm Friday February 14th. https://t.co/w4jfCtnl2l pic.twitter.com/cyoaumUcdz — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 11, 2020

If the weather is clear in Lancaster County, the sky-borne rocket launch should be visible in the southeast within a minute and a half to two minutes, according to NASA.

It'll appear as a bright dot in the sky, though how clear it will be depends on weather conditions and visibility in the area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, AccuWeather forecasts that Lancaster County will be partly sunny and cold.

Those who want to see the rocket launch can also do so via NASA's livestream. Click here to watch.

If all goes according to plan, NASA says that the rocket will reach the International Space Station on Sunday, Feb. 16 around 4 a.m.

The original launch plans were scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9, but were rescheduled due to off sensor readings.

