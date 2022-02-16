A Narvon woman will spend at least two years in prison after being found guilty of her fifth DUI charge, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth sentenced Robin Endy, 63, to two to five years in prison on Feb. 3, after her most-recent DUI and related charges, the district attorney's office said.

It was Endy's fourth driving under the influence charge since 2017, according to court records. Her license was still suspended from previous convictions.

Police pulled Endy over on Feb. 12, 2021, for an expired registration, according to the district attorney's office. She ignored the emergency lights and sirens.

When Endy did pull over at a gas station, she drove up to a pump on the wrong side of her gas tank, the district attorney's office said.

Police smelled "a strong odor of alcohol" when she got out of the car, before officers asked her to get back inside her SUV, according to the district attorney's office. Endy was also driving on a suspended license for previous DUIs.

Police said Endy was "very drunk" and her blood alcohol content was 0.163% — more than double the legal limit.

Endy was convicted of driving under the influence in November and is currently in Lancaster County Prison, according to court records.