A 19-year-old Narvon man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in his truck in July.

Tyler Scarle met the girl on Snapchat, a social media network app, in June, sent her pictures of his genitals, and persuaded her to meet him late night July 3, according to charging documents filed Wednesday.

The girl snuck out of her home. Scarle picked her up and drove her to a deserted driveway in the 100 block of Lausch Road in East Cocalico Township. The driveway leads to a cell phone tower.

Scarle performed vaginal sexual intercourse with her early July 4, the charging documents said, and tried to get her to perform another sex act on him, which she refused.

East Cocalico police examined the girl's iPhone and iPad and found several messages from Scarle indicating what he'd done, police said.

In an interview with police July 15, Scarle admitted the sexual intercourse, sending her pictures of his genitals and the Snapchat messages acknowledging intercourse, police said.

Scarle was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bail Wednesday. A message left for his attorney was not returned.

Scarle is charged with one count each of statutory sexual assault and aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor – all second-degree felonies – one count of corruption of minors, a third-degree felony, and one count of indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.