A Narvon man has been charged with 84 counts of animal cruelty, the Pennsylvania SPCA announced Friday.

PSPCA and Lancaster County officials rescued 55 dogs — including 29 puppies — from Seth Lins' home on Sept. 4 after a state veterinarian tipped them off with concerns for the animals' welfare.

The charges against Lins include 7 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 27 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect and cruelty and 50 summary counts of animal neglect, according to the PSPCA.

The case likely represents the most animal cruelty charges filed against someone in Lancaster County, according to PSPCA spokeswoman Gillian Kocher.

The 55 dogs the PSPCA rescued from Lins' Oakland Drive, Brecknock Township home included 22 Cane Corsos, 16 French Bulldogs, 13 Border Collies, three Pompskis and one Doberman Pinscher.

Many of the dogs were suffering from severe respiratory infections, and at least one puppy need surgery for an infection, according to the PSPCA.

Lins was arraigned before District Judge Jonathan Heisse and sent to Lancaster County Prison unable to post $25,000 bail, according to court records.

Court records show Lins was cited Sept. 16 by a Pennsylvania dog warden with 11 other summary citations including operating a kennel without a license.

In 2015, Lins was cited with operating a kennel without a license in Lancaster County. He pleaded guilty and paid a fine, according to court records.

In 2014, he was cited in Montour County with operating a kennel without a license, failing to keep a kennel in sanitary condition and failing to apply for a license, according to records.

Tip from vet prompted investigation

A state veterinarian with the Bureau of Dog Law submitted a complaint Sept. 3 to the PSPCA. The veterinarian said there were over 40 dogs and puppies living in "unsanitary conditions with feces and urine" in the house, according to charging documents.

PSPCA officers and two Lancaster County detectives got a search warrant and went to the property at about 11:45 a.m. the next day.

Three adult Cane Corsos, two Border Collie dogs and about 18 Cane Corso puppies were outside in fenced off areas without shelter, according to charging documents. Lins answered the door. The officers found the other dogs inside.

A white Border Collie allegedly had a bloodied injury on his nose. Seven Border Collie puppies allegedly were in a small play pen with stained fur consistent with unsanitary conditions. A few puppies were wheezing, according to the criminal complaint filed against Lins.

In the basement, officers found dog beds, a gated play pen, a foul odor and other evidence of unsanitary conditions in the basement, according to the charging documents.

There weren't any dogs in the basement, but Lins said he knew police were coming, moved some puppies upstairs and started cleaning, according to the complaint.

The dogs were brought to the PSPCA's headquarters in Philadelphia. Twenty-six were surrendered to the PSPCA. All have been adopted except for one recovering from eye surgery. The other dogs are housed under protective custody of the PSPCA until either Lins relinquishes them or through the adjudication of the court case, according to the PSPCA.

Charges were filed by Humane Officer Jennifer Nields.