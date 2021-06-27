An anonymous tip led to a Narvon man being arrested for causing a barn fire in April that endangered the lives of more than 100 firefighters and caused half a million dollars in damage, according to East Earl Township police.

Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, was charged with arson, criminal conspiracy to commit arson, burglary, causing catastrophe and agricultural vandalism.

Yoder intentionally started a fire in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road at around 2:25 a.m. on April 8, police said in a news release. The resulting blaze caused $500,000 in losses, destroying a barn containing hay, a 2005 John Deere harvester and a 2004 John Deere tractor.

The fire also endangered the lives of 115 firefighters from 15 fire departments who battled the blaze for nearly six hours, according to the news release.

Police investigated the cause of the fire with help from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, who determined arson to be one of the most likely causes, police said.

Investigators received an anonymous tip on Friday that Yoder was responsible for starting the fire, according to the news release. Investigators interviewed Yoder, who admitted to starting the blaze.

Yoder was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $1 million bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on July 9.

Yoder has previously been charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking stemming from a Feb. 22 incident in West Earl Township and a separate charge of simple assault stemming from an April 25 incident in Ephrata Township, according to court documents.