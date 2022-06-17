A Narvon man admitted to robbing several convenience stores in the region in the last month following his arrest after another robbery Wednesday night, according to police.

Hezekiah S. Gingerich, 18, was charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, retail theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to a criminal docket out of Berks County.

Officers in Brecknock Township, Berks County, responded at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to a reported robbery involving a gun at the Turkey Hill in the 4400 block of New Holland Road, according to a news release from Brecknock Township Police Department. An officer with the department broadcasted a description of Gingerich and his vehicle to police units in Berks and Lancaster counties.

A dispatcher notified the Brecknock Township officer that police in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County, stopped a vehicle that matched the description, according to the release. Police later identified Gingerich and arrested him.

Police said Gingerich later provided a statement to investigators admitting to:

- Robbing the Turkey Hill along New Holland Road in Brecknock Township, Berks County, on Wednesday, May 18 and Wednesday, June 15.

- Robbing a Dollar General in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, on Wednesday, May 25.

- Robbing a Turkey Hill in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, on Friday, May 27.

- Robbing a Turkey Hill along Morgantown Road in Robeson Twp., Berks County, on Tuesday, May 31.

District Judge David Glass arraigned Gingerich on the charges Thursday and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. on July 19, according to court documents. Gingerich is in Berks County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.