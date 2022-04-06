The private school planned for the former Dominican monastery in Manheim Township will be bear the name of a Philadelphia nun who helped establish the Order of the Sisters of St. Francis in 1855.

The school at the former Monastery of the Immaculate Heart at 1834 Lititz Pike will be called The Mary Francis Bachmann School, a name with ties to the school’s owner and that was announced at a public event Wednesday at the property during which the public was invited to tour the building and grounds.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, an East Lampeter Township-based nonprofit health ministry, has an agreement to buy the property for $3.5 million and plans to turn it into a private first- through 12th-grade school. A fall 2023 opening is planned which would follow a $7 million renovation that would maintain the chapel for the public, keep the outside of the buildings intact and renovate the inside of the main building for classrooms. The school is eventually expected to have nearly 300 students.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health announced its plans for the school in January, three months after the Dominican monastery was dissolved and the remaining sisters moved to Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx, New York. The monastery was built in 1955 to accommodate nearly 40 nuns, but at the end only four lived in the 35,000-square-foot building just north of Route 30.

Initially, the planned school would have included kindergarten, but now kindergarten will be offered instead at the St. John Neumann School for Children and Families, a childcare center CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health operates in Columbia, said Phil Goropoulos, president of CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health.

Goropoulos has said that deciding to open a private school was seen by CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health as a logical expansion of the education-focused program at the Neumann School.

Once the sale of the monastery building is finalized, Goropoulos said he plans to invite St. Andrew the Apostle Ukrainian Catholic Church to continue meeting Sunday afternoons in the chapel. Goropoulos said a formal request will also be made to The Diocese of Harrisburg to have Catholic Mass offered in the chapel Sunday mornings.

While the school will be named for a Franciscan nun and the property will host religious services, the school itself will not be religious and religious instruction will not be part of the curriculum.

Settlement on the property is expected by mid-May. Goropoulos said finalizing the sale is being delayed because of an appeal of the Manheim Township zoning officials’ unanimous decision in early January to grant several zoning variances needed for the school to operate. The zoning variances related to parking and traffic, among other things.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health traces its history in Lancaster to the Sisters of St. Francis, who began St. Joseph Hospital on College Avenue in 1883. Mary Francis Bachmann, who helped establish the Sisters of St. Francis and is the namesake of the planned Manheim Township school, died in 1863.

The 2000 sale of St. Joseph Hospital generated money for the Catholic Health Initiatives, a papal mission of the Catholic Church. Catholic Health Initiatives is now part of CommonSpirit Health, a Catholic health system that operates more than 140 hospitals and 1,000 care sites in 21 states.

The former St. Joseph Hospital was owned by UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster when it closed in February 2019. Planning is underway to redevelop it for housing.