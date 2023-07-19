NAACP Lancaster Branch is hosting a Freedom Fund Gala in September to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Individual tickets for the Sept. 21 event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Lancaster at 26 E. Chestnut St. range from $50 for those ages 20 and younger up to $95 for non-NAACP members. The tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/44tBdtn. For instructions on how to purchase tickets by mail contact the NAACP Lancaster office at 717-723-8892.

“We are honoring our elders and the people carrying the vision and the torch for civil and human rights over the last 100 years. I’m proud to continue to carry the torch into our 100 years and beyond. We are looking forward to celebrating our 100th anniversary since the Lancaster charter was established in July 1923,” said NAACP Lancaster president Blanding Watson.

The theme for the 100th anniversary celebration is “Growing Equity, Growing Justice, The Journey Continues.”

Deborah Addo, president and chief operating officer of Penn State Health, will present the keynote address. Addo has more than 30 years of leadership experience in health care operations management. In her role, Addo oversees the health system’s hospitals and Penn State Health Medical Group.

The event will also feature a presentation of scholarships and awards, music and special performances. The history of the Lancaster charter will be on digital display at the gala event.

The mission of the NAACP is to achieve equity, political rights and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination and accelerate the well-being, education and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.

More information about the NAACP Lancaster is available at naacplancasterpa.org.